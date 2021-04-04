ContinueTheMonsterVerse Trends As Fans Call For More Godzilla And Kong

Warner Bros.’ social media accounts have become accustomed to having a hashtag or two thrown their way by fans, but this time the campaign building around one of the studio’s major properties has absolutely nothing to do with Zack Snyder or Justice League for once. Instead, it’s Godzilla vs. Kong that’s taking over, as folks hope to #ContinueTheMonsterVerse.

Adam Wingard’s clash of the Titans was always viewed as the pivotal installment in the franchise, one that the entire series had been building towards and ultimately hinged upon, especially after Godzilla: King of the Monsters suffered the worst critical and commercial performance yet. Not only is the versus epic the highest-rated MonsterVerse film on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s also poised to become the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster of the entire pandemic era, and should comfortably surpass the $363 million accrued by Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which it might even manage by this time next week.

All told, Godzilla vs. Kong has been a resounding success, although there are no concrete plans in place as of yet for further adventures. That doesn’t mean they’re not going to happen, and as you can see from the reactions below, fans want to find out what’s next for the two title monsters sooner rather than later.

Besides the MCU, @Legendary’s MonsterVerse is my favourite cinematic universe. I need to see more movies!! #ContinueTheMonsterVerse pic.twitter.com/AKqX1Do5Be — Flick ‎⍟ saw GvK (@jensensbbygirl) April 4, 2021

#ContinueTheMonsterverse because I need to see Destoroyah vs the Monsterverse Godzilla. pic.twitter.com/LQ5yzwQRFN — The B17 Barrage (@TheB17Barrage) April 4, 2021

When I tweet #ContinueTheMonsterverse, I mean it whole heartedly. The Monsterverse is easily my favorite cinematic universe. These films mean so much more to me than any other movie. These are the movies I wished I had when I was 7. It's a no-brainer that they need to be renewed. pic.twitter.com/KzDWRE1dRv — Kyle DeNigris 🐊 (@ItsameWario48) April 4, 2021

Monsters I want to make an appearance in future Monsterverse movies #ContinueTheMonsterverse pic.twitter.com/sjjALMoOwm — Working on Villainverse Ch 5 (@Cheesymanfredo) April 4, 2021

What an ideal world looks like(but I’ll accept just seeing Mothra, Rodan, Kong, and Godzilla again) #ContinueTheMonsterverse pic.twitter.com/cZMbaBrPyV — Childish Landino (@BehemothMode) April 4, 2021

Retweet this with your dream Monsterverse film and add #ContinueTheMonsterverse so we can show them that there's plenty of us who want to see this universe go on. Here's mine: Godzilla vs Hedorah set somewhere in the Caribbean, like Cuba. pic.twitter.com/TprqWYiNZw — Christian Gonzalez (seaguns) (@seaguns_art) April 4, 2021

WB will probably wait until the dust settles around Godzilla vs. Kong before firming up what’s next for the MonsterVerse, and the ending of the movie leaves the door wide open for further solo outings for either of the two, although that Pacific Rim crossover might have to remain in the realm of wishful thinking, as much as we’d love to see the gigantic lizard and monstrous ape face off against a squad of Jaegers.