The Internet Is Going Crazy For Godzilla Vs. Kong

International audiences got the chance to see Godzilla vs. Kong a week before their counterparts in the United States and Canada, and looking at the numbers, there are a whole lot of people who rushed out to watch the two iconic monsters engage in a battle for the ages. The latest chapter in the MonsterVerse scored an overseas opening weekend of $123 million, which is positively massive by the standards of the COVID-19 era.

Domestically, Adam Wingard’s mega budget creature feature is poised to smash all sorts of records now that it finally released nationwide today. It would comfortably be the biggest motion picture event of the year so far if if wasn’t for a little thing called Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but it can’t be stressed enough that Godzilla vs. Kong deserves to be seen on the largest screen possible.

Those still not convinced about heading down to their local multiplex can check it out from the comfort of their own homes thanks to the HBO Max hybrid debut, but whichever way it’s being consumed, the pic is all that anyone can seem to talk about today, as you can see from the reactions below.

It’s already the highest-rated MonsterVerse film on Rotten Tomatoes, and we gave it a hugely positive review of our own, while the critical acclaim could help propel Godzilla vs. Kong to serious box office heights. If you’re not on board with the concept, then it’s not the movie for you, but if you want the type of spectacle-driven blockbuster that’s been sorely missing from our lives over the last twelve months, then it should be appointment viewing whether it’s at the cinema or on HBO Max.

