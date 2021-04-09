Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Says A Sequel Would Return To Hollow Earth

Like most things that happen in Legendary and Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse, the Hollow Earth doesn’t make a lick of sense, but it looks cool. Around the midway point of Godzilla vs. Kong, the ruler of Skull Island is essentially tricked by the human cast of characters to lead them directly into the middle of the Earth’s core, which isn’t full of molten rock and lava but mountains and monsters.

Naturally, the nefarious Apex corporation have their own agenda for traveling into the unknown, recruiting discredited geologist Nathan Lind to head up a team using specially built vehicles capable of withstanding the gravitational inversion in an effort to drill into the Hollow Earth and extract the energy signature from the power source at its center, which completes the psionic link that uses one of King Ghidora’s skulls to power Mechagodzilla. Like we said, it’s absolute nonsense, but there are plenty of eye-popping visuals and blockbuster entertainment along the way.

Director Adam Wingard has a pretty full schedule at the moment after adding ThunderCats to his plate in addition to a Face/Off sequel, but in a new interview, the filmmaker admitted that if he were to return to the MonsterVerse, he’d want to spend much more time exploring the far corners of the Hollow Earth.

“I would absolutely love to continue. The clear starting point we teed up, exploring Hollow Earth, I think there is a lot more to do there. This is a pre-history of Planet Earth, where all the titans come from. We tee up some mystery in this film, things I want to see resolved and explored and pushed to the next level. If I have the opportunity, I know what I will do. It’s up to Warner Bros and Legendary.”

There’s definitely mileage in a movie that unfolds almost entirely within the Hollow Earth, especially now that the exposition to establish it in the mythology has been well and truly dumped, but it would no doubt cost a small fortune given that it would need to rely almost entirely on green screens and CGI to bring it to life. That being said, Godzilla vs. Kong is doing big business at the box office, so the MonsterVerse looks as though it’s far from over.