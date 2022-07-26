Chris Pratt teases a multiverse of possibilities after ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

It’s no secret that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will have dire consequences for some members of the team, and while it isn’t known who will meet their end, Chris Pratt is optimistic Star-Lord will be back from more.

Speaking to Extra at San Diego Comic-Con, Pratt was asked whether he’d be coming back to the MCU after the events of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy sequel. While he couldn’t give a straight answer, the star hinted that we will be getting more Star-Lord.

“There are no plans for that right now. I think anything is possible, anything is possible. There’s multiverse thing. I’m not saying I am, but if a character gets killed… Actually, turns out there are, like, crazy wormholes to bring people back.”

Pratt also joked that if he doesn’t come back to the MCU fans can just follow him on Instagram to see more.

In the interview, Pratt explained that being Star-Lord in the MCU has been a highlight of his career and said that he hopes to be able to return after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Director James Gunn has been very open that at least one of the Guardians will die during the film, but right now it’s anyone’s guess who that will be.

During Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel at Comic-Con attendees got to see the first glimpse of footage from the film. Sadly, this footage won’t be coming to those who didn’t attend anytime soon, but the movie will be in theaters very soon.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to arrive in May of 2023.