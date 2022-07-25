James Gunn explains why we won’t see the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Comic-Con footage

San Diego Comic-Con always plays host to sneak peeks, sizzle reels, teasers, and full-length trailers, but not all of them are made available online for the general public to watch on repeat. Unfortunately, that’s going to be true of the footage that was shown from James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 during Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel.

While we’re not complaining when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dropped new spots as soon as the played to the crowd, we won’t be seeing the cosmic band of adventurers, or the snippet of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, both of which went down a storm among those in attendance.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of fans have been asking the filmmaker if and when the Vol. 3 showcase would make its way onto the internet, with the Peacemaker creator and The Suicide Squad director explaining why it’s not going to happen.

I wish you could have too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views & close inspection – remember we didn’t wrap long ago – so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry! https://t.co/NAz0gIedo8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 25, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn’t scheduled to hit theaters until May of next year, so we could be waiting for a while. Looking at how long Marvel has been holding off on dropping debut trailers throughout Phase Four, it may not even be attached to November’s Wakanda Forever, with February 2023’s Quantumania the best probable bet.

Of course, it could also come as a bonus credits stinger when The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lands on Disney Plus this December, but the bad news regardless is that it’s not going to be anytime soon.