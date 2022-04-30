James Gunn reveals ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ has wrapped shooting

The filmmaker could do with a rest after shooting a footage for a theme park attraction, a streaming special, and a blockbuster sequel one after the other.

Given that James Gunn has been orchestrating a production that’s encompassed footage for theme park attraction Cosmic Rewind, blockbuster sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and a Disney Plus Holiday Special, it’s understandable that there’s been some confusion as to what was shooting when, and where.

Having previously shot down Cosmic Rewind as official canon, Gunn took to Twitter a couple of weeks back to intimate that there were only a few days of principal photography left on Vol. 3. However, he was then forced to get even more specific by outlining that those few days were split across a couple of weeks, and that’s without even mentioning the Holiday Special.

Once again trying to draw a line under any crossed wires, the filmmaker announced that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has wrapped, with its big screen successor poised to follow suit in the very near future.

We finished shooting the Holiday Special this week (out this Christmas). We finish shooting Vol 3 in about a week (out in May). https://t.co/iEnqLjB0dk pic.twitter.com/e3pynjv2YI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 30, 2022

After that, Gunn should really be taking a well-earned and fully deserved break, because he’ll need to get on the press trail for his two Marvel projects towards the end of this year and the early days of next summer, and we can’t forget about season 2 of Peacemaker either, which he’s planning to direct in its entirety.

The Super and Slither creator is hardly short of energy, but even someone that’s been working flat-out for the better part of four years needs to take a breather every now and again. The Holiday Special is poised to hit streaming around the festive period, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 holding onto its May 5, 2023 release date throughout every MCU reshuffle so far.