Chris Rock Promises New Saw Movie Will Be Gory And Bloody

The murderous Jigsaw often asks his victims if they want to play a game. It’s a rhetorical question, though; they’re gonna play regardless, and they’re probably gonna lose. In fact, many fans of the Saw franchise have been playing a mind game for a while now, ever since it was announced that Chris Rock was writing, producing and starring in the ninth installment of the decade-spanning horror franchise. While audiences still have no idea about the final tone or what the plot will entail, Rock continues to drop hints about the movie.

The comedian had a chat with IGN during a recent press event over the weekend to talk about the upcoming torture porn session and discuss why he wanted to get involved with the franchise in the first place. While the Everyone Hates Chris creator touched on the addition of humor into the film, he still made it very clear that it’s through-and-through horror, blood and gore included:

“By the way, the new Saw, I’ve seen like a rough cut. It’s still Saw…it’s bloody, it’s gory, but there’s like a sprinkling of humor here and there. We’re not revamping it, it’s not Scary Movie, it’s Saw.”

So, Rock’s involvement is just a fan getting his hands dirty and putting his money where his mouth is. Kinda like how that Bloody Disgusting editor Ryan Turek got hired by Blumhouse to write and produce horror movies instead of just talking about them all the time. That’s pretty neat, eh? I like when actors and creators are actively involved in making things they enjoy making, as opposed to just cashing in a paycheck or something, you know? I have no doubt that Chris Rock, consummate professional and well-established film creator in his own right, will bring something interesting to his Saw movie. Plus, Samuel L. Jackson is his dad in the pic, so…

Another plus is that this installment is going to be directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, no stranger to the franchise, the concept or blood and/or gore. While perhaps better known for Repo!: The Genetic Opera than his Saw directorial efforts, it may be a boon to this film, having someone familiar with the structure of the series who’s able to blend genres together to create something new. Only time will tell though, as this ninth installment is due out on May 15th.