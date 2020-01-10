Chris Rock Says The New Saw Movie Will Have Some Humor

Have you ever watched a Saw movie and thought “wow, that was hilarious”? If so, you should probably seek help.

The latest entry in the franchise, however, will reportedly have some humor in it on purpose. At least, that’s according to comedian Chris Rock, who’s both starring in and producing the reboot and says that the movie will have its fair share of jokes.

“A lot of times I go to a movie or I watch a TV show and I go, ‘Wow, you know, two jokes would have made a big difference in that. I love Saw, but I was like ‘Wow, it has almost no humor at all.’ So, it seemed like a good place…good fertile ground…By the way, the new Saw, I’ve seen like a rough cut. It’s still Saw…it’s bloody, it’s gory, but there’s like a sprinkling of humor here and there. We’re not revamping it, it’s not Scary Movie, it’s Saw.”

It’s hard to imagine anyone cranking out punchlines when they’re trapped in one of Jigsaw’s torture devices, but apparently Rock has that all figured out. The incorporation of some level of comedy into a horror film can definitely enhance the scares, too. After all, all of Jordan Peele’s horror flicks have at least a few jokes scattered throughout.

That being said, the Saw films have never been light viewing material. Hopefully, Rock knows what he’s doing and won’t ruin the mood with some of his standup routine during a particularly gruesome murder scene.

In any case, the studio clearly trust that the renowned comedian is going to do a great job here, as they’ve already begun developing sequels for what they’re hoping is a big time blockbuster. The release date of the movie has also been moved up five months due to all the hype, so it’s fair to anticipate that this could be a real hit. If not, Rock’s venture into horror could be over before it even really gets started.

Tell us, though, do you think the incorporation of some jokes into this gory horror movie is a good idea, or does this news just make you nervous that Chris Rock’s going to ruin the Saw franchise? As always, let us know in the usual place down below.