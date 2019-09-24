Lionsgate Developing Sequels For Chris Rock’s New Saw Movie

All signs point to the upcoming Saw reboot being a big success. The star power of Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson should draw many moviegoers to the theater, as will the name recognition of the prolific horror franchise. The release date has already been moved up by five months due to all the hype as well, meaning that the studio anticipates the film to be a big hit.

In fact, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us the lead characters in Ghostbusters 3 would be young teens before it was later confirmed – have informed us that Lionsgate is already developing sequels to the flick in hopes that the box office numbers can justify an entire series. How many more movies they plan to do is unclear, but if all goes well, the story won’t end with this one.

Thus far, there are already eight gory Saw installments that’ve combined to haul in nearly $1 billion from ticket sales. The franchise as a whole has received mostly mixed to negative reviews from critics, who’ve frequently classified the flicks as torture porn, but audiences either disagree or don’t care. The movies are frequently big hits and have led to the series being classified as one of the highest-grossing horror film franchises ever made.

So far, most of the entries have revolved around John Kramer, also known as “Jigsaw,” who kidnaps bad people and then traps them in demented games to test their will to live through physical and/or psychological torture. Kramer believes that if these people “win” the games, then they can be rehabilitated.

In the upcoming installment, Rock will play a police detective investigating several grisly crimes. Jackson will later show up as his father while rounding out the cast will be Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols, who’ll play Rock’s partner and boss, respectively.

There’s still a chance that the highly-anticipated movie could flop, but Lionsgate is counting on horror zealots to ensure that doesn’t happen. Even if the film turns out to be a complete disaster, people might go to the theater just out of curiosity. After all, it isn’t every day that we get to see a comedian withstand immense torture on the big screen.

The Organ Donor, A.K.A. the upcoming Saw film, is scheduled to be released on May 15th, 2020.