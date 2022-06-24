Christian Bale says his ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ transformation made him feel ‘pathetic’

Now the world premiere has ended and the first wave of reactions have been pouring online, it looks as though the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder will be living up to the sky-high expectations that surround it.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, a film written and directed by Taika Waititi is being praised for its combination of offbeat humor and emotional resonance, while Christian Bale is being showered in praise for his turn as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, which is admittedly the least we expected from one of the finest talents of their generation.

The big bad may be a cosmic fiend who lives up to his title by slaying deities without a care in the world, but Bale admitted to Deadline that transforming into the character hardly made him feel like an all-powerful antagonist.

“It rendered me completely incapable of everything. I was pathetic. I found myself thinking things like, ‘I don’t think I can walk because I’ve got long nails.’ It affected my brain. I was like, ‘I can’t eat, I’ve got long nails.’ I was trying to type. I couldn’t do anything.”

Suffice to say, it would appear that the Academy Award winner has managed to overcome the issues he faced spending hours in the makeup chair on a daily basis to present one of the most formidable threats we’ve ever seen in the long and illustrious history of the MCU.

The only downside for fans, then, is that there are still two weeks to go until Thor: Love and Thunder comes to theaters.