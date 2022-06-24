The first reactions to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ are in

Now that the premiere for Thor: Love and Thunder has taken place the verdict is in, and it seems Marvel has struck gold once again with another fun, vibrant Taika Waititi-led adventure.

Thor: Love and Thunder has received many positive early reactions from critics who were able to see the film at its premiere. Some of these praised the stars of the film highlighting Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster The Mighty Thor, and Christian Bale as the film’s villain Gorr the God Butcher.

Of course, Chris Hemsworth has also received his own fair share of praise again providing what by all accounts is a stellar performance as the God of Thunder.

Outside of the actor’s performances, the general feel and visuals of the movie were unanimously loved which shouldn’t be too much of a shock given the signature style that Waititi brought to the franchise when he took over for Thor: Ragnarok.

While there are similarities between these two films, inversedotcom’s Jacob Kleinman says that Love and Thunder is far more emotionally mature than its predecessor.

Journalist Eric Italiano said that the film is the funniest movie in the MCU so far with excellent jokes delivered perfectly by the movie’s cast. He did share some criticism of the film, however, sharing his thoughts that the plot had no stakes.

Here is a roundup of what people had to say about their first time seeing the film.

#ThorLoveAndThunder is a vivid and vibrant blast that delivers. Hemsworth’s Thor remains a jewel in Marvel’s crown. Bale’s Gorr is a killer boogeyman blending the campy and the creepy. Portman’s Foster and Thompson’s Valkyrie are a top notch pairing. Crowe’s Zeus is *chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/PDb5SZRWOo — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 24, 2022

Christian Bale is phenomenally menacing as #ThorLoveandThunder’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher. One of the creepiest Marvel villains we’ve ever seen on screen. Gave me some Dark Knight Ledger Joker vibes at one point. pic.twitter.com/zsg9SNXfqY — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder has an Appetite For Destruction & laughs. It’s totally rad! Taika Waititi delivers a subversive, irreverent spectacle. Great story, stakes & character-building. Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman, superb.Russell Crowe & Christian Bale slip easily into the world pic.twitter.com/W7PUUXIfM5 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 24, 2022

Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is much more episodic than I would have suspected. Delivers big laughs. Very standard, cookie cutter villain with Christian Bale. I want the buddy cop comedy with Natalie Portman & Tessa Thompson. Matt Damon must go Broadway. Post credits are EPIC! Pure fun. pic.twitter.com/2J5UQuHHSA — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) June 24, 2022

It won’t be long before everyone has a chance to see Thor: Love and Thunder the latest MCU film will arrive in theaters around the globe on July 8.