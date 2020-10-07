Netflix Reveals Full Lineup Of Christmas Movies And Shows for 2020
Yes, I know it’s early October and we haven’t even had Halloween yet, but there’s already Christmas stock in the stores, so why don’t we follow suit and start looking ahead to what Netflix has got to offer up this festive season? The streaming service always serves up a lot of great yuletide content for the whole family, and 2020 will be no different. There are over 30 original films, TV series and specials due across the next three months, so let’s see what’s coming down the virtual chimney this year.
The festivities start as early as October 28th with Emma Roberts romcom Holidate. On November 5th, another romcom then arrives in the form of Operation Christmas Drop, starring Kat Graham, which is set and filmed at an Air Force Base in Guam. The 13th, meanwhile, delivers what promises to be enchanting entertainment – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, about an eccentric toymaker (Forest Whitaker), his adventurous granddaughter and a magical invention that changes their lives.
For more, check out the full list below:
Netflix Films
October 28th
Holidate
November 5th
Operation Christmas Drop
November 13th
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
November 19th
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
November 20th
Alien Xmas
November 22nd
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
November 25th
The Christmas Chronicles Part Two
November 27th
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
December 1st
Angela’s Christmas Wish
December 3rd
Just Another Christmas / Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem
Netflix Series
Coming in November
Überweihnachten
November 10th
Dash & Lily
November 18th
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
November 27th
Sugar Rush: Christmas: Season 2
Coming in December
Home for Christmas: Season 2
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
December 1st
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
December 4th
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3
Netflix Kids and Family
November 20th
Alien Xmas
November 24th
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
November 27th
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
November 29th
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
December 1st
Angela’s Christmas Wish
December 3rd
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
December 4th
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
December 5th
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
December 8th
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
December 9th
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
December 11th
A Trash Truck Christmas
There are also a couple of sequels to last year’s hit Christmas movies arriving later this year, too. On November 13th, Vanessa Hudgens stars in The Princess Switch: Switched Again. Then, on the 25th, Kurt Russell returns as Jolly Old Saint Nick in The Christmas Chronicles 2, with real-life partner Goldie Hawn featuring as Mrs. Claus.
On the TV series front, meanwhile, Dash & Lily – about an unlikely romance that sparks between two people who communicate by leaving messages in a book hidden around New York – lands on the 10th, and there’s also Holiday Movies That Made Us on December 1st, which will delve into the making of classics like A Nightmare Before Christmas and Elf. And for kids, there’s likewise lots to enjoy, such as animated specials Alien Xmas and Angela’s Christmas Wish.
Tell us, though, which of these Christmassy titles coming to Netflix this festive season will make it onto your nice list? Let us know in the comments section.
