Netflix Reveals Full Lineup Of Christmas Movies And Shows for 2020

Yes, I know it’s early October and we haven’t even had Halloween yet, but there’s already Christmas stock in the stores, so why don’t we follow suit and start looking ahead to what Netflix has got to offer up this festive season? The streaming service always serves up a lot of great yuletide content for the whole family, and 2020 will be no different. There are over 30 original films, TV series and specials due across the next three months, so let’s see what’s coming down the virtual chimney this year.

The festivities start as early as October 28th with Emma Roberts romcom Holidate. On November 5th, another romcom then arrives in the form of Operation Christmas Drop, starring Kat Graham, which is set and filmed at an Air Force Base in Guam. The 13th, meanwhile, delivers what promises to be enchanting entertainment – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, about an eccentric toymaker (Forest Whitaker), his adventurous granddaughter and a magical invention that changes their lives.

For more, check out the full list below:

Netflix Films

October 28th

Holidate

November 5th

Operation Christmas Drop

November 13th

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

November 19th

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

November 20th

Alien Xmas

November 22nd

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

November 25th

The Christmas Chronicles Part Two

November 27th

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

December 1st

Angela’s Christmas Wish

December 3rd

Just Another Christmas / Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem

Netflix Series

Coming in November

Überweihnachten

November 10th

Dash & Lily

November 18th

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

November 27th

Sugar Rush: Christmas: Season 2

Coming in December

Home for Christmas: Season 2

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

December 1st

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

December 4th

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Netflix Kids and Family

November 20th

Alien Xmas

November 24th

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

November 27th

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

November 29th

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

December 1st

Angela’s Christmas Wish

December 3rd

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

December 4th

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

December 5th

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

December 8th

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

December 9th

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

December 11th

A Trash Truck Christmas

There are also a couple of sequels to last year’s hit Christmas movies arriving later this year, too. On November 13th, Vanessa Hudgens stars in The Princess Switch: Switched Again. Then, on the 25th, Kurt Russell returns as Jolly Old Saint Nick in The Christmas Chronicles 2, with real-life partner Goldie Hawn featuring as Mrs. Claus.

On the TV series front, meanwhile, Dash & Lily – about an unlikely romance that sparks between two people who communicate by leaving messages in a book hidden around New York – lands on the 10th, and there’s also Holiday Movies That Made Us on December 1st, which will delve into the making of classics like A Nightmare Before Christmas and Elf. And for kids, there’s likewise lots to enjoy, such as animated specials Alien Xmas and Angela’s Christmas Wish.

Tell us, though, which of these Christmassy titles coming to Netflix this festive season will make it onto your nice list?