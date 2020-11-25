Every Christmas Movie And TV Show On HBO Max

Today isn’t just the day before Thanksgiving – it also marks one month exactly until Christmas Day! So you know what that means – tis the season to binge-watch all your favorite holiday movies and TV specials. This December, a lot of folks will be scouring the various streaming services for the classics, then. Well, if you’re a HBO Max subscriber, you need look no further as the site is playing host to a sleigh-full of festive content this yuletide.

As well as its original content, such as the latest Sesame Street Christmas special, HBO Max is home to a raft of iconic holiday films. These range from the old family favorites to some alternate picks that keep things from getting too schmaltzy. For that old-timey festive feel, check out The Wizard of Oz or The Bishop’s Wife. Alternatively, action lovers have the likes of Die Hard and Lethal Weapon to stick on. Superhero fans, don’t miss Batman Returns and Shazam!

For your animation needs, HBO Max is offering up cartoon special starring Tom & Jerry, Smurfs, Scooby-Doo, Yogi Bear and more. In the mood for a romcom? There’s Last Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Browse the full list of every festive title available on HBO Max this Christmas below:

HBO Max Original Holiday Content

12 Dates of Christmas (S1) – Available 12/26

My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood – Available 12/3

Craftopia – Ep. 11 Craft the Halls

Craftopia – Ep. 12 Merry Craftmas!

Esme & Roy Holiday Episode – Ep. 220 Holiday Spirit/Snow Worries – Available 12/10

Haute Dog – Holiday Episode Yule Dog- Available 12/10

House of Ho – Ep 102 Ho! Ho! Ho! – Available 12/10

House of Ho – Ep 106 New Year, New Ho – 12/10

Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s – Available 12/17

Summer Camp Island – Available 12/24

Don’t Tell Lucy- Ep. 65

The Yum Whisperer- Ep. 66

The Sherbet Scoop- Ep. 67

Lucy’s Instrument- Ep. 68

Where’s the Confetti- Ep. 69

Looney Tunes Cartoons aka Bugs Bunny’s 24 Carrot Holiday Special – Available 12/3

Holiday Movies

A Christmas Carol, 1938 – TV-G

A Flintstone Christmas, 1977 – TV-G

A Flintstone Family Christmas, 1993 – TV-G

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO) – R

All Is Bright, 2013 – R

Batman Returns – PG-13

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO) – PG-13

The Bishop’s Wife, 1947 – Available 12/1 – TV-G

The Children, 2008 – R

Die Hard, 1988 (HBO) – R

Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO) – R

Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernards Save Christmas, 2018 – TV-G

Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas. 2014 – TV-G

Get Santa, 2014 – PG

The Family Man, 2000 (HBO) – PG-13 – Available 12/1/2020

The Family Stone, 2005 (HBO) – PG-13

The Friday After Next, 2002 – R

Holiday Affair, 1949 – Available 12/1 – TV-G

Hollidaysburg, 2014 – TV-MA-LS

Home Alone 4, 2002 (HBO) – TV-PG

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, 2012 (HBO) – TV-PG-L

It Happened on 5th Avenue, 1947 – Available 12/1 – TV-G

Last Christmas, 2019 (HBO) – PG-13

Lethal Weapon, 1987 – R

The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942 – TV-G

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944 – Available 12/1 – TV-G

New Year’s Eve (HBO)- PG-13

Nothing Like the Holidays, 2008 – PG-13

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas, 2016 – TV-Y

Rise of the Guardians, 2012 – PG

Santa Buddies, 2009 (HBO) – G

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012 – TV-Y7-FV

Shazam!, 2019 (HBO) – PG-13

Smurfs Christmas Special, 1982 – TV-G

The Search for Santa Paws, 2010 (HBO) – G

The Shop Around the Corner, 1940 – Available 12/1 – TV-G

The Thin Man, 1934 – TV-G

The Town That Santa Forgot, 1993 – TV-G

The Wizard of Oz – G

Tis The Season To Be Smurfy, 1987 – TV-G

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale, 2007 – Available 12/1 – TV-G

Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers, 2014 – Available 12/1 – TV-Y7-FV

Trapped in Paradise, 1994 (HBO)- Available 12/1 – PG-13

Unaccompanied Minors, 2006 – PG

Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus, 1991 (HBO) – TV-14

Yogi’s All Star Comedy Christmas Caper, 1982 – TV-G

Yogi’s First Christmas, 1980 – TV-G

Holiday TV

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Holiday Episodes

Ep 135 – “I, Ooh, Baby Baby”

Ep 15 – “Deck the Halls”

Ep 38 – “Christmas Show”

Ep 86 – “Twas the Night Before Christening”

Friends Holiday Episodes

S2 E9 “The One with Phoebe’s Dad”

S3 E10 “The One Where Rachel Quits”

S4 E10 “The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie”

S5 E10 “The One with the Inappropriate Sister”

S6 E10 – “The One with the Routine”

S7 E10 “The One with the Holiday Armadillo”

S8 E11 “The One with the Ross’ Step Forward”

S9 E10 “The One with Christmas in Tulsa”

The Big Bang Theory Holiday Episodes

S2 E11 “The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis”

S3 E11 “The Maternal Congruence”

S6 E11 “The Santa Simulation”

S7 E11 “The Cooper Extraction”

S8 E11 “The Clean Room Infiltration”

S10 E12 “The Holiday Summation”

S11 E11 “The Celebration Reverberation”

Doctor Who Holiday Episodes

S1 E14 “Christmas 2005: The Christmas Invasion”

S2 E14 “Christmas 2006: The Runaway Bride”

S3 E14 “Christmas Special 2007: Voyage of the Damned”

S4 E14 “Christmas Special 2008: The Next Doctor”

S4 E17 “Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part I”

S4 E18 “Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part II”

S5 E14 “Christmas Special 2010: A Christmas Carol”

S6 E14 “Christmas Special 2011: The Doctor, The Widow & The Wardrobe”

S7 E6 “Christmas Special 2012: The Snowmen”

S7 E16 “Christmas Special 2013: The Time of the Doctor”

S8 E13 “Christmas Special 2014: Last Christmas”

S9 E13 “Christmas Special 2015: The Husbands of River Song”

S9 E14 “Christmas Special 2016: The Return of Doctor Mysterio”

S10 E13 “Christmas Special 2017: Twice Upon a Time”

The Middle Holiday Episodes

S1 E10 “Christmas”

S2 E10 “A Simple Christmas”

S3 E11 “A Christmas Gift”

S4 E9 “Christmas Help”

S5 E9 “The Christmas Tree”

S6 E9 “The Christmas Wall”

S7 E10 “Not So Silent Night”

S8 E9 “A Very Marry Christmas”

S9 E10 “The Christmas Miracle”

The O.C. Holiday Episodes

The Chrismukkah That Almost Wasn’t (Ep. 206)

The Chrismukk-Huh? (Ep. 407)

The Chrismukkah Bar Mitz-Vahkkah (Ep. 310)

The Best Chrismukkah Ever (Ep. 113)

South Park Holiday Episodes

S1 E9 “Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo”

S2 E16 “Merry Christmas Charlie Manson!”

S3 E15 “Mr. Hankey’s Christmas Classics”

S4 E17 “A Very Crappy Christmas”

S6 E17 “Red Sleigh Down”

S7 E15 “It’s Christmas in Canada”

S8 E14 “Woodland Critter Christmas”

S22 E3 “The Problem with a Poo”

S23 E10 “Christmas Snow”

Once you’ve finished with the films, you might want to rewatch some classic holiday TV specials. In which case, there’s plenty to choose from there, too. How many times have you seen the festive episodes of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends over the years? Doesn’t matter, stream ’em again on HBO Max. The same goes for Big Bang Theory and South Park. If you’re more in the mood for sci-fi than sitcoms, though, there’s always the 14 Doctor Who yuletide specials produced between 2005-17.

