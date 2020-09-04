Christopher Nolan Explains What Keeps Batman Relevant

Next year, Robert Pattinson debuts under the cape and cowl in The Batman, and fans can’t wait to see it. That’s despite Matt Reeves’ reboot being the 11th live-action movie to star the Dark Knight. But what is it that keeps audiences hungry for more of Batman after all these years? Well, the man responsible for arguably the most successful film series focused on the hero, The Dark Knight trilogy’s Christopher Nolan, has now weighed in on that.

Speaking with ET Online about his new movie Tenet, Nolan gave his take on why Batman continues to enthral audiences. The director believes the key is that the hero has been reinvented so many times over the decades, a philosophy that informed his own complete reinterpretation of the character in his films.

“One of the first things I learned when we went to talk to the DC guys before Batman Begins is the character of Batman thrives on reinterpretation. Each generation creates its own version. That’s what keeps the legend so sort of fresh in a way.”

Nolan may have left DC behind, but funnily enough, he worked with Pattinson on Tenet. When asked what he thinks about the British actor taking over the coveted part, Nolan couldn’t have been more full of praise, remarking on how he’s so “excited” to see what he does with the role.

“Having worked with Rob, I can say with total confidence that he can do absolutely anything he sets his mind to. And I could not be more excited to see what he does with Batman.”

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Dark Knight That Every Fan Should See 1 of 51

Click to skip



































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unfortunately, while we’re all just as excited as Nolan to see the finished product, The Batman is having a hell of a time getting through filming over in the UK. We just found out today that, days after production had resumed, shooting has been suspended due to Pattinson himself contracting the coronavirus. Warner Bros. has released a statement promising that they’re on top of the situation and hoping to get cameras rolling again “very soon,” but in the meantime, here’s to a speedy recovery for the star.

Also featuring Zoe Kravits as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Paul Dano as Riddler, The Batman is due to swoop into cinemas on October 1st, 2021.