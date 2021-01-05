Christopher Nolan Reportedly Considering New Batman Movie After Tenet Flops

There’ve been reports that Micheal Keaton will take over from Ben Affleck after his appearance in the upcoming Flash movie as the DCEU’s main Batman. And while there’s no way to verify any of them at this point, another wild rumor seems to suggest that Christopher Nolan might be returning to direct a new film centering around the Caped Crusader.

The legendary filmmaker’s most recent flick, Tenet, underperformed at the box office amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so much so that it essentially directed Warner Bros.’ decision to release all of their 2021 movies on HBO Max. Nolan and a couple of his colleagues in the industry hit back, of course, citing their concerns over the future of cinema if these streaming platforms continue to grow their business model without regulation, but that hasn’t done much to sway WB.

Meanwhile, Liana Keane of Giant Freakin Robot, the outlet that first announced Wonder Woman 1984 was going to release on the digital platform as well as theaters, is now claiming that their sources tell them that Nolan is considering directing a new Batman movie. Though which one he could helm remains unknown at this point.

The scoop cites Tenet‘s failure to generate enough buzz as the main incentive behind the director’s decision to make a comeback to the superhero genre. And while there are no further details to report on at this time, we already have Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role, to look forward to. So, even if we weren’t to take this with a pinch of salt, as is usually the case, it’ll certainly be a long while until WB decides to go ahead with plans for another Batman solo movie.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Nolan return to the world of DC? As always, let us know down below.