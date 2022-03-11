Christopher Nolan directed biographical thriller, Oppenheimer has added two new stars to its cast — Upgrade’s Harrison Gilbertson and Licorice Pizza‘s Emma Dumont.

The film from The Dark Knight director is about the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer — played by Cillian Murphy — one of the so-called fathers of the atomic bomb who worked on the weapon for the Manhattan Project during World War II.

As reported by Deadline, these latest cast members join what is already a gargantuan ensemble of A-listers, including Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt, among others (we’ll provide a list at the end of this article, if you’re curious).

On Wednesday, it was also announced Drake and Josh star Josh Peck would also appear in the film.

The film is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Oppenheimer marks the first film by Nolan that will not be distributed by Warner Bros. since 2000’s Memento. This is due to a high-profile falling out the director had with the studio over his disagreements about WB’s decision to do a simultaneous release schedule of their films on streaming and theaters in 2021.

It seems unlikely the film will contain Nolan’s usual mind-bending action as it will be focusing more on character study and drama. But that’s not to say the movie won’t be high stakes, as it is being billed as a profile of the paradoxical life of the titular Oppenheimer, who was tasked with saving the world by helping to build the most dangerous weapon ever.

The mind-blowing ensemble cast is reason enough to pique our curiosity— check it out for yourself:

Cillian Murphy

Emily Blunt

Matt Damon

Robert Downey Jr.

Florence Pugh

Rami Malek

Benny Safdie

Josh Hartnett

Dane DeHaan

Jack Quaid

Matthew Modine

Dylan Arnold

Olli Haaskivi

Alden Ehrenreich

David Krumholtz

Michael Angarano

Kenneth Branagh

David Dastmalchian

Jason Clarke

Louise Lombard

Scott Grimes

Christopher Denham

James D’Arcy

David Rysdahl

Guy Burnet

Danny Deferrari

Josh Peck

Harrison Gilbertson

Emma Dumont

Oppenheimer, distributed by Universal, is slated to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.