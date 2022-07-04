How far does someone have to go before a trend or activity gets ruined for everyone? This is exactly what has happened after the #Gentleminions trend blew up on social media. Now, cinemas are barring entry to anyone wearing formal attire to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Twitter user @gillduds shared a sign that was posted on Odeon Cinemas in the UK, where it said that anyone wearing formal wear will be barred from entry to watch the Minions sequel due to guests causing disturbances.

Thoroughly entertained by this sign @ODEONCinemas and then saw a bunch of kids in suits refused entry! #gentleminions pic.twitter.com/zo7seJ5COl — 𝔾𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝔻𝕦𝕕𝕤 (@gillduds) July 3, 2022

Some of the disturbances reported by various cinema staff and moviegoers are banana throwing, loud noises, and leaving behind a massive mess. This is to be expected, especially since the trend has 10-30 people watching the same movie together in suits.

minions rise of gru in the big cinema was different (the lights never turned off and a big fight started) pic.twitter.com/XKVlsMFLDx — aaron (@haruhi177) July 1, 2022

Cinema staff shared on social media that the trend went too far as they had to clean up a massive mess left by a large crowd, as well as heard noise outside the cinema.

my brother works at a movie theatre and he came home at 2am (the theatre closes at 12) because he had to clean up after y’all minion watching teenagers. it wasn’t even the children that made the big messes — t | stranger things spoilers (@meeksfiIm) July 3, 2022

I had to clean for Minions last night. To give an idea of what that experience was like, here’s what the theater reaction was when the film ended. I think you all can guess what the state of the theater was. pic.twitter.com/TGj4EwHVmP — Callumbuddy (@callumk2000) July 2, 2022

Since the sign began to trend on social media, many brought out a sigh of relief as they looked forward to a silent movie-watching experience. Others started to complain, comparing this ‘ban’ to George Orwell’s 1984. Some fans were also confused as well since both Universal Pictures and the Minions encouraged suit-wearing when watching the film.

I read most of the comments and I’m still confused. Someone is going to have to explain the #GentleMinions trend to me in detail. Some are saying this is “1984” while others are claiming these people are throwing bananas at the screen. Universal is also promoting it. I’m so lost. https://t.co/zmNB6laRRD — Like Sean Connery (@SeanLikeConnery) July 3, 2022

Could people please read 1984 before you start calling things “like 1984.”



Seriously kids turning a screening of Minions: Rise of Gru has nothing to do with 1984. I could see comparing to Brave New World a little, but certainly not 1984. — Donald M Braden (@DonaldMBraden) July 3, 2022

If you do intend to take part in the trend, please respect the cinema you’re entering. It may be fun for you and your friends to loudly react to a children’s movie, others just want a silent movie-watching experience. Also, the movie staff worked tirelessly just so they clean after your mess. So if you are going to be a ‘Gentleminion’, be a gentleman and respect staff and other patrons. Don’t be surprised if your cinema enacts a similar ban if things go too far.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is now showing in cinemas.