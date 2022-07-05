Cinephiles nitpick why other fans nitpick in an ‘Inception’-level debate

We’ve gone through the looking glass and headed down the Inception route in the latest wide-ranging debate to take over Reddit, with fans nitpicking the reasons why other fans nitpick everything about their favorite films, franchises, and properties.

It’s enough to make your head spin if you think about it for too long, but it’s also a debate that’s well worth having. When you think of the biggest and most notable IPs in Hollywood that includes the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, the DCEU, and plenty others, it often feels as though the respective fandoms have their knives sharpened and ready to go until they realize they don’t have any other choice but to put them away.

That’s about the crux of the conversation, and with over 150 comments in the bag at the time of writing, there are a myriad of opinions being thrown into the melting point, and it’s no surprise to discover that online culture, social media, and internet trolls are being pinpointed as potential sources.

As the top-voted comment rightly points out, other people picking apart and dissecting even the smallest aspects of any film doesn’t effect their personal enjoyment in the slightest, but it’s arguably a matter of principle. The Star Wars prequels are called out specifically, but anyone to have been online in the four years since The Last Jedi was released will know that supporters of a galaxy far, far away have hardly cooled their jets much at all in the last two decades.

Everyone is entitled to an opinion at the end of the day, though, unless of course it’s wrong.