Claims of James Cameron ripping off Pocahontas abound after comments on Marvel

James Cameron has officially joined the ranks of Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola by being the latest movie director to deride the supposedly shallow storytelling found in Marvel and DC movies. However, defenders of superhero flicks are now pointing out the widely held opinion that Cameron’s Avatar is itself quite derivate of other stories, such as Pocahontas.

Cameron made his remarks while talking with the New York Times about his upcoming film, Avatar: The Way of Water, as We Got This Covered previously reported:

“When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.”

The backlash from comic book movie fans was immediate and swift, with one commentator going so far as to say the main character in Avatar is not memorable, especially when compared to Iron Man or Batman.

I have watched Avatar, and like millions of other people, I could not tell you what the name of the main character is because the storytelling is unmemorable.



I will however still remember who Iron Man and Batman are in ten years. — Control Arcana (@Arcanam8) October 26, 2022

Other Twitter users agreed that it would take a high amount of concentration to even recall even one Avatar character’s name.

No one can name more than 1 character from Avatar lol — Michael (@ilovedak69) October 26, 2022

Dude, take your own criticism and apply it to the upcoming Avatar sequels



Get me to actually give a shit and remember those characters — #1 Over the Hedge stan (@Captain63857795) October 26, 2022

Another person gave their assessment that Cameron was being hypocritical considering he basically “copied and pasted the Disney Pocahontas story, changed it to blue aliens” to create Avatar.

This the same guy who copied and pasted the Disney Pocahontas story, changed it to blue aliens, and called it a day? pic.twitter.com/1Ad7TpIb0a — Grave (@GraveDBD) October 26, 2022

The Pocahontas critique that has been attached to Avatar since its release was wholly reinvigorated when the topic began to trend on Twitter Wednesday in response to Cameron’s remarks.

I know the muthafucka that made Pocahontas with bigger budget not talking shit😭😭😭 https://t.co/4xMC216VmJ — Dox🗡 🦅(6-0) (@DoxBrando25) October 26, 2022

Says the man who stole the entire script for his movie from Pocahontas and added some nice CGI.



This some hating ass shit 😂 https://t.co/zVnZXdRx40 — T (@iTJD) October 26, 2022

My guy made a whole movie ripping off Pocahontas just to call people who make comic book movies — on purpose — childish https://t.co/qq7yTjWrUo — dadgumbo (@metomatt) October 25, 2022

My brother in Christ you copy/pasted Pocahontas into a movie with blue people while perpetuating white savior complex from your main character.



Maybe sit this one out 😂 https://t.co/7G3SPx1Bj3 — Austin Null (@AustinNull) October 26, 2022

This is crazy coming from the guy who basically made alien john smith and pocahontas https://t.co/jhZWx3rIR4 — 🎃Toji's 輪廻 (Mark)🎃 (@EstasnozesW) October 26, 2022

And of course, the accusation that Avatar ripped off FernGully also came up once again.

You remade Fern Gully + Pocahontas but with giant blue people https://t.co/v4RjhDC8sw — Shango_7🇭🇹 (@Yasuke_DaShogun) October 26, 2022

One Twitter user was not so quick to throw Cameron under the bus and completely rejected the idea he actually ripped off Disney’s Pocahontas for Avatar, owing to the tale having many timeless tropes that pre-dated the animated musical.

Media literacy is dead.



No way anyone seriously believe Avatar is Pocahontas 💀 or if we're down that road Pocahontas copied John Carter https://t.co/gCp2KmU5e0 — Blacksheep 🇺🇦 (@BlacksheepRex) October 26, 2022

One commentator also gave major props to Cameron for having the ambition to actually have his actors be submerged underwater for the forthcoming sequel, unlike Aquaman, the DC film that similarly takes place under the ocean.

you fuckin tell ‘em james cameron pic.twitter.com/UfWjAWZP48 — bradley babendir (@therealbradbabs) October 25, 2022

Another Twitter user wondered if Cameron, the man who made his directorial debut with Piranha II: The Spawning, could truly make such an argument about cinematic integrity with a straight face.

Piranha II: The Spawning, says “what?” — Count Dante (@countdante67) October 26, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water comes to theaters on Dec. 16.