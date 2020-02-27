Claire Redfield Will Reportedly Be The Main Character In Resident Evil Reboot

Enough time has passed since the last Resident Evil film hit theaters that fans are ready for the franchise to get a cinematic reinvention. And thanks to the massive resurgence in popularity of the property due to recent games like the Resident Evil 2 remake, the series will be back on the big screen fairly soon and this time, it seems Claire Redfield will be leading the way.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Bill Murray is returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and that [SPOILERS] will be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker, both of which have since been confirmed – Claire will be the lead character in the new film. She’ll have grown up in an orphanage with her brother Chris in Raccoon City where children often go missing. Years later, when she tries to convince Chris, who’s now a cop, to leave the city, a zombie outbreak occurs and they soon realize that the children that went missing were experimented on.

In the previous set of films, Claire made a few appearances played by actress Ali Larter. In the games, meanwhile, she’s been a prominent presence, especially in Resident Evil: Code Veronica and the Resident Evil 2 remake. The success of the latter may have a lot to do with why the motion picture is allegedly pushing her to the forefront, but whatever the reason, she’s as fitting a choice as the actress in consideration for the role.

Yes, as you may’ve heard, there’s been talk of Guns Akimbo star Samara Weaving being in contention for the part, but according to these same sources, Crawl‘s Kaya Scodelario is also being eyed and right now, it’s unclear who the frontrunner is. Other casting whispers include Abigail Breslin for Jill Valentine, Theo James for Wesker and Brenton Thwaites for Chris Redfield. And while no one’s confirmed just yet, that would certainly be an exciting line-up.

Tell us, though, do you think Claire Redfield is a good choice for the film’s lead character? Or should the Resident Evil reboot place the bulk of its focus on someone else? Sound off below with your thoughts.