Clint Eastwood’s New Movie Is Dominating Streaming

It’s been 66 years since Clint Eastwood made his screen debut, and yet he’s still churning out movies on a regular basis. He may have slowed down his on-camera output over the last decade or so, but he’s been involved with twelve feature films and/or documentaries in the last ten years.

The legendary star recently admitted that he’s got no plans to retire despite turning 91 earlier this year, even if his latest effort Cry Macho flopped at the box office this past weekend. There’s no shame in that, when dramas geared towards older audiences have struggled massively during the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the elegiac modern Western set in 1979 from nabbing the top spot on HBO Max’s viewership charts, as per FlixPatrol.

Eastwood stars as Mike Milo, a washed-up former rodeo star who saw his life changed forever by a crippling back injury. A year after being fired from his job as a horse breeder, his old boss shows up and asks him to bring his son across the Mexican border to get the youngster away from his troublesome mother.

What follows is an unexpected buddy-esque road trip, as the nonagenarian and teenager gradually warm to each other as they run into a series of setbacks, with an unruly chicken named Macho along for the ride. It isn’t one of Eastwood’s best by any stretch of the imagination, but there’s no shame in that when the four-time Academy Award winner has headlined a slew of classics dating back well over half a century.