Few mainstream Hollywood blockbusters provoke the level of constant debate Star Wars: The Last Jedi does. Two and a half years after its release and people are still weighing in on whether it was a bold reinvention of Star Wars canon, or a woeful defilement of its antecedents.

Now, another figure (not too grandiose a term) has given their Last Jedi piece. Sam Witwer is known to fans for voice roles in multiple sub-franchises, including The Clone Wars, The Force Unleashed and Rebels. In a recent Twitch stream (reported by CBR), Witwer gave his refreshingly candid views on the film, and on Rian Johnson’s handling of its subject matter, saying:

“Last Jedi, to me, felt like a movie made by a guy who hadn’t quite done his homework. I think Rian Johnson’s a talented guy, but Bruce Lee didn’t develop Jeet Kune Do without learning Kung Fu first. You can’t reinvent Star Wars without knowing Star Wars first.” “[He] didn’t — for me — make a compelling argument for why Luke didn’t go and help his sister.

Witwer then emphasized:

“This is just my opinion, guys. There were a lot of things in The Last Jedi I found compelling in a Rian Johnson filmmaker point of view. They just didn’t fit into Star Wars. I don’t think he did his Star Wars homework. The themes, what it’s about, what the characters are about.”

I dearly hope the overlords at Disney don’t reprimand him over this. His criticisms are of Johnson, not of employers Walt D. It’s also good to know someone, albeit a minor figure in the extended franchise, felt confident enough to speak openly about the movie. I suspect we’ll be getting Last Jedi takes until the end of time, too.

Have any takes of your own, though? Asking for comments on the subject of Episode VIII is like setting off the Doomsday Weapon in your back garden. You could get a more civilized response by stepping on a Rottweiler’s tail. The Last Jedi may be many things, but social lubricant it ain’t.

In fact, if you do choose to say anything, focus on the Star Wars Day celebrations. There’s a wholesome event that everyone can get behind. And look, there’s the finale of The Clone Wars to get your teeth into. Star Wars fans do agree on some things, you know.