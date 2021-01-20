Cobra Kai Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Iceman In X-Men Reboot

Kevin Feige may have come right out and said that Marvel Studios aren’t on the hunt for a new Wolverine, but that doesn’t mean the company’s Chief Creative Officer isn’t shuffling some pieces around the board behind the scenes in regards to the X-Men. After all, Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four and Deadpool 3 are both in active development, so the odds are very much stacked against the idea of him simply sitting around and doing nothing with a multi-billion dollar property.

Of course, unlike the four painfully mediocre Fantastic Four movies that failed to resonate with audiences in a big way, Fox’s time at the helm of the mutant franchise yielded thirteen installments over 20 years, so the focus is presumably on making the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s X-Men as markedly different from what came before as possible, while still retaining the essence of both the source material and the characters. We’ve already heard plenty of casting rumors, too, with tipster Mikey Sutton now claiming that Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan is being eyed for Bobby Drake, better known as Iceman.

He goes on to say that the plan is to introduce him in a future Spider-Man movie to provide some connective tissue to Charles Xavier’s famous school, although he iterates that the actor hasn’t been approached yet so this one remains firmly in the drawer marked ‘rumor’ for now.

Buchanan is already a ten-year veteran of the business at the ripe old age of 22, which is the perfect range for playing a teenager in Hollywood terms. The MCU’s X-Men aren’t expected for a long time yet though, so by the time the project gains any sort of real traction, the plans could be completely unrecognizable from however they look at the moment.