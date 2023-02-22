The highly-anticipated Cocaine Bear hits theaters later this week amid rampant speculation whether the movie will live up to the good time its name promises. With actor and director Elizabeth Banks in the directors’ seat and starring actors like Keri Russel, the late Ray Liotta, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Matthew Rhys, the movie is shaping up to be a spectacle — whether or not that’s a good thing is up to you.

Loosely based on a true story, the plot of Cocaine Bear sounds like a fever dream; a 500-pound black bear consumes massive amounts of cocaine — imbuing it with enhanced strength and senses — and then goes on a massive killing spree across Georgia. The real-life bear counterpart indeed did a lot of blow (probably not as much nor in the manner the trailer would suggest), but it’s unlikely it went on a violent rampage before dying a premature death.

If you’re anything like the participants of this Reddit thread, you already have an opinion about Cocaine Bear ahead of its Friday release date. Soon the horror-comedy will hit theaters and the opinion-pieces will come out, confirming your worst fears or highest hopes about the film; but, if you want to critique the film more accurately, you might consider watching it. Wondering how long of a time-commitment you’ll have to make to fit a showing of Cocaine Bear in your schedule? We’ve got you covered.

How long is Cocaine Bear?

The full run-time of Cocaine Bear is a cool 95 minutes (or just a little over an hour and a half) which means the movie probably won’t have a lot of filler, and instead will get straight to the cocaine-fueled action. If the trailer is anything to go by, Cocaine Bear will be a fun watch even if it doesn’t end up being Oscar material.

Cocaine Bear hits theaters Feb. 24, 2023.