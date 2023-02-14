The most outrageous horror movie of 2023 is already splitting opinions straight down the middle

We’re only just two months into 2023, and the horror community has already declared that the scariest genre flick of the year is here. However, perhaps there’s more to a movie’s foundation than simply being scary. Rather, a slew of horrors have the tendency to strip back the fear and focus instead on other redeeming qualities — such as being outrageous and featuring unfathomable sequences. This is essentially the case for Cocaine Bear, which is set to light the horror world on fire starting next week.

Before the pulse-pounding film makes a beeline for the box office, Redditors over on the r/horror platform are curious about the range of opinions that moviegoers undoubtedly have when it comes to the much-anticipated creature feature. In particular, user u/Helpuswenoobs kickstarted the conversation by asking fellow users how they feel about the upcoming extravaganza.

In typical Redditor fashion, the comment section was soon chock-full of a variety of different opinions from film buffs with separate opinions — which unsurprisingly split the opinions about Cocaine Bear right down the middle.

Of course, it seems incredibly unfair to criticize the movie before actually heading to the theater to watch it. Truth be told, however, the idea of a horror film being centered around a giant bear that’s high on cocaine is certainly a silly concept, but that definitely doesn’t mean that the idea won’t prove to be a genius move for Universal.

Experience the feral madness when Cocaine Bear pounces into theaters on Feb. 24.