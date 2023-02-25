‘Cocaine Bear’ memes come to life after ‘Attack of the Meth Gator’ sets a summer release date

Given the massive level of buzz the self-explanatory horror comedy has been riding ever since its existence was first revealed, it was inevitable that a slew of Cocaine Bear imitators would emerge from the woodwork in no time at all.

In an even more fitting development, first out of the gate is The Asylum, the company that’s gained a level of low budget infamy for effectively ripping off any noteworthy movie and churning out a carbon copy that skirts around the laws of intellectual property in no time at all.

The memes suggesting sequels, spinoffs, crossovers, and spiritual successors for Elizabeth Banks’ deranged spin on a genuinely true story that was nowhere near as salacious have been taking over the internet for the last couple of weeks, and the time has arrived for Attack of the Meth Gator to announce its arrival to the world.

Hold our bear… I mean, beer.



Coming for your life this summer.



🧪🐊🌨️🧸 pic.twitter.com/8V0WlPq8GY — The Asylum (@theasylumcc) February 24, 2023

Even though all we’ve got to go on is a tweet, poster, and title, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out what Attack of the Meth Gator will be about. Seeing as it hails from The Asylum, though, it would be reasonable to expect terrible production values, bargain basement CGI, and at least one semi-recognizable name who had a brief stint in the Hollywood spotlight at one stage or another slumming it in the name of a paycheck.

Cocaine Bear might be heading for a robust opening weekend at the box office, but we’ll be curious to see how long the momentum lasts moving forward, because there’s always a chance Attack of the Meth Gator will already be outdated by the time it releases.