‘Cocaine Bear’ star is thrilled to be starring in an action movie at 70 years old

If one Harrison Ford can still channel the energy from his early Indiana Jones days for the upcoming Dial of Destiny, then there’s no reason that the one and only Margo Martindale, of Justified and BoJack Horseman fame, can’t go toe-to-toe with the eponymous star of the upcoming dark action comedy Cocaine Bear.

We don’t have much official information on who the actress will be playing, but according to Martindale herself in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, her unnamed character is best defined as a no-nonsense forest ranger, if you can somehow believe that anything about this movie will be no-nonsense.

“She’s no-nonsense. She’s devoted to her craft, wanting to go up in the ranger world, does everything by the book, and has her heart set on [a character played by] Jesse Tyler Ferguson.”

At 70 years old, the task of keeping up with a gung-ho, benumbed black bear was beyond Martindale’s expectations, but she’s all too happy to have gotten the call, especially given the inclusion of a stunt double.

“I never thought at age 70 I would be doing an action movie, but I guess I did! I thought when I read the script, well, I’m sure there’ll be somebody to do all [the stunts] for me. And when I get there, I said, ‘Are you kidding? You mean, I have to get down there and do that?’ [Elizabeth] said, ‘You read the script!’ I did have a stunt double, who was wonderful.”

In any case, it’s only a matter of time before we get to see Martindale and co. get plunged into the fight of their lives. We reckon the body count chalked up by the bear in the film will be a bit higher than the one claimed by its real-life counterpart (which is to say the number will be higher than zero), but we’re also sure that murder is just one of the many shenanigans that the bear will get up to over the course of its rampage.

Cocaine Bear will release to theaters on Feb. 24, and will somehow enter the fold as the most respectable piece of bear-related cinema so far this year, with (dis)respect to its competition.