‘Cocaine Bear’ writer wants an ‘Avatar’ crossover, and now so do we

Cocaine and bears and the Na’vi — oh my! That’s right, if Cocaine Bear‘s screenwriter has anything to do with it, we just might be piling into theaters in the not-so-distant future to watch a sequel to his upcoming blockbuster that sees our drug-fueled black bear on a journey in the beautiful backdrop of Pandora.

In a recent chat with MovieWeb, Jimmy Warden spoke about ideas for not just a sequel but an entire universe born from the not-so-humble beginnings of Cocaine Bear. It’s not every day a wild animal ingests 70 lbs of cocaine, and there are seemingly endless amounts of possibilities that could come from it happening, especially in a world as vast and untapped as Pandora.

Of course, some steps need to happen before the movie could take place, like the idea of stepping outside of Warden’s dreams and into a real realm of existence — but we’re here for it!

“The great James Cameron came to me in a dream and carved “Cocaine Bear$” on my chest with a knife, so I guess we have to make more. James Cameron said so. And there are definitely some ideas I have floating around…. James, if you’re reading this, I have a great pitch for Cocaine Bear on Pandora.”

I'm the bear who ate cocaine. This is my story. pic.twitter.com/txBSiUl5hL — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) November 30, 2022

Picture it, Cocaine Bear with the Na’vi, roaming around befriending Jake Sully, Neytiri, and Kiri. With banshees flying around and the Tulkun swimming in the waters, our newly crowned top bear could immerse himself into a world full of adventure. Maybe the general vibe in Pandora would change things for him, help him turn a new leaf; instead of a killer streak with his next dose of cocaine, he might be completely zen and learn to fly instead. If we’re dreaming of possibilities for a cocaine bear, we’re going to ensure we’re dreaming big.

Be it a bear on Pandora or another animal entirely, like a cocaine shark, there are several storytelling avenues in which animals and cocaine could come together for a blockbuster film idea. We’ve just got to get the right minds together to make them happen.

Here’s to an endless amount of possibilities for drug-induced madness from animals all over the planet and in other movie realms.