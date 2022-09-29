Comic book fans remember how Coolio single-handedly saved two of the worst superhero movies ever

The music world and 1990s kids alike are reeling from the shocking death of legendary rapper Coolio at the age of 59. While he might go down in history thanks to his iconic anthem “Gangsta’s Paradise,” comic book lovers will forever remember Coolio for his couple of contributions to superhero cinema, in which he provided a duo of highly memorable parts in two of the otherwise worst entries in the entire genre.

In the wake of Coolio’s passing, superhero Twitter has been abuzz with people reflecting on the singer and actor’s roles in both 1997’s Batman & Robin and 2003’s Daredevil. As one of those lucky few to have appeared in both the Marvel and DC universes, Coolio played the role of Banker in the notorious Batman flick and then later portrayed Dante Jackson in the director’s cut of Ben Affleck’s DD film.

RIP Coolio. Throwback to the time he cameoed in Batman & Robin (1997) pic.twitter.com/WrSaR9RfeW — Daily Schumacher Batman! (@SchumacherDaily) September 29, 2022

“R.I.P. Legend.”

Reminder that Coolio was in Batman & Robin.



R.I.P. Legend pic.twitter.com/lOUiUZcLSo — Jimmy Folino #WhoDey 🐅- BLM, StopAsianHate 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrNiceGuy513) September 29, 2022

He’s got himself a place in superhero cinematic history.

RIP Coolio. Your cameo in Batman & Robin will go down in cinema history. pic.twitter.com/yG2QOwjdLj — Dale 🍻 (@dallywhitty) September 29, 2022

And he could’ve been Scarecrow if Batman 5 had ever happened. No, really!

Never forget that in some weird multiverse, Coolio played Scarecrow in Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin sequel – probably wearing rubber nipples pic.twitter.com/BpKPZeaBi0 — Tom Chapman 🏳️‍🌈 (@tomtomchap) September 29, 2022

It’s true. Kinda.

||: I had no idea Coolio actually played Scarecrow in Batman & Robin.#RIPCoolio 😢 pic.twitter.com/LFvftChTrI — Pαƚιҽɳƚ 0801 (In Arkham) (@ThisJokerIsReal) September 29, 2022

Coolio was one of us.

RIP Coolio. You will be missed. 😔 He was apparently a superhero fan as he had roles in Daredevil (2003) director’s cut and Batman & Robin (1997). pic.twitter.com/i66fp9FEzF — MarcLeStrange 🇨🇦 (@MarcLeStrange1) September 29, 2022

While Coolio is absent from the Daredevil theatrical cut, he instead features in the extended edition that restores a deleted subplot in which Nelson & Murdock attempt to get his character off a murder charge.

Rest in peace Artis Leon Ivey Jr. AKA #Coolio

I really liked his appearances in #Daredevil (2003 Director's Cut) and Joel Schumacher's #Batman & Robin pic.twitter.com/eqqLJ5i71e — Karan Atwal (@karan_atwal123) September 29, 2022

A bonafide ’90s icon.

Coolio played a big part in my 90’s upbringing and, while he was a rapper first, let us not forget the random roles he blessed us with over the years in Affleck’s Daredevil and Batman and Robin. Honorable Mention to Kwanzaa-bot. RIP to a 90’s legend. pic.twitter.com/80vI7IhPJu — Jordan Gibbs (@SiberiaMachines) September 29, 2022

While you might look at it as Coolio having the misfortune to appear in two critically panned superhero movies, he was actually a rare bright spot in both pictures. His blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in B&R makes you sit up and pay attention while his bigger role in the (far superior) Daredevil director’s cut is actually one of his meatier acting gigs in which he gets to stretch his skills a little bit.

Rest in peace to an underrated comic book king.