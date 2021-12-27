Comic book movies unsurprisingly rule 2022’s most-anticipated list

The box office should hopefully continue to rebound throughout 2022, and as always, we’ll be looking at the annual swathe of comic book adaptations to power the resurgence.

That’s not to say there aren’t a variety of different titles all competing for your attention and dollars, but we can all agree that the biggest hits of next year are going to be largely comprised of Marvel Cinematic Universe and DCEU titles.

Lo and behold, Fandango‘s survey of which blockbusters audiences are looking forward to the most has been revealed, and you’ll never guess what genre accounts for 60% of it.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes out on top, ahead of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Batman and Thor: Love and Thunder. Jurassic World: Dominion is the first non-comic book movie in fifth, but it’s immediately followed by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It’s a show of confidence to find Avatar 2 in fifth given the sci-fi sequel has been delayed seven times and pushed back eight years already, with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 rounding out the rankings, proving that Tom Cruise has still got plenty of pull among the public.