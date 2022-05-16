We've all seen it — here's how the people feel.

Superman has always been the embodiment of true good in DC comics and, because of this, we’ve seen many times a complete switch — or what some would refer to as an evil Superman.

While Superman might be a character created by DC, the idea of an evil version of a mostly good character has been showcased in countless comics, films, and TV productions, and fans are sick of it.

In a post by Twitter user John-El, the question was asked — “what does everyone else think of the Evil Superman Archetype?”

The post received plenty of responses with most of them echoing that the trope has been overdone.

💥What does everyone else think of the “Evil” Superman Archetype? pic.twitter.com/kQFJanAjFf — John-EL✨🪐 (@John_El98) May 15, 2022

The post referenced multiple evil versions of Superman we’ve seen over the years, even going Superman-adjacent by including The Boys’ Homelander and Brandon from Brightburn.

Many of the responses pointed out how many times we’ve seen characters like these appear and how boring they’ve gotten over the years. Some fans explained further that, when the character is done correctly, it can still be great, but most of the time it seems fans would rather a more original foe.

Other fans explained how because of the oversaturation of characters like these, the intricacies of Superman and other good characters have become overshadowed. Here’s a look at what else fans had to say.

Tiresome, overused, and misunderstood as making Superman more "realistic." https://t.co/Qq4sZwM6yM — Sauron – Elden Lord of Mordor 🔞 (@LordOfBaraddur0) May 15, 2022

It’s meant to be a contrast against Superman, to show how good a person and a hero that Superman truly is…



But the popularity of the archetype has arguably become too popular for its own good and has influenced a misunderstanding of Superman as a character on a greater scale. https://t.co/6qzCFXZuLB — Captain Marvel-ology! (@CaptMarvelology) May 16, 2022

Justice Lords superman was the only time that it felt like it made sense for Superman to go in that direction



like his rationale was realistic and not just “ooooh i’m evil now” https://t.co/RwvU2t5pzE — Springtime for Lupin (@EpicFunnyName) May 15, 2022

Fucking awful and anything of interest about it has already been done, for the love of God stop https://t.co/GygT3qL9BU — Jackal“book police” Jester (@JackalJester) May 16, 2022

It’s lame,lazy, and needlessly cynical https://t.co/lDnhAKjiDZ — Max Maj (@SnowballMax) May 15, 2022

The single most tired trope going right now, and the reason why there's not a Superman movie coming out currently. https://t.co/T60A1NeZ83 — JR SmutNStuff🔞 (@JayrichW) May 15, 2022

Maybe this is a very “normie” take, but to me Superman just isn’t supposed to be evil. He’s supposed to be sorta the gold standard for lighthearted superheroes. Any attempt at making him evil always comes off as extremely edgy to me, and not in a fun over the top way https://t.co/LSOnFQixJ5 — Gibus (@The_Gibus_Man) May 15, 2022

It's dumb. Stop it. We don't need more of your easy and cowardly takedowns of pure goodness https://t.co/Bc3VjPDQrG — Wasp Specter (@CelluloidHoax) May 15, 2022

Im so fucking sick of it, its one of the worst things that happened to the superman character. Can we please get a superman who is chill asf again on the big screen https://t.co/CQfAJcrVTy — Star (@Star_Powerup) May 15, 2022

Breaking down Homelanders character to “Evil Superman” is so stupid like you didn’t even watch the show 💀 https://t.co/8sXMzSEPU0 — Sokō ❕❕ (@Junapierr) May 15, 2022

The idea of the "Evil Superman" was a neat little concept at first. And some shows / video games, have worked it pretty good. But now it's going to the point where it's overused I also got to think people only think of Superman as evil instead of good nowadays. https://t.co/GnQyUGPRnK — Jack need better PC for Streaming 🖥️🎮 (@Jackeevis335) May 16, 2022

