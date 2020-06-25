Constantine 15th Anniversary Reunion Panel Will Feature Keanu Reeves

For the first time in its 50-year history, San Diego Comic-Con is cancelled thanks to COVID-19. But that isn’t stopping the geek event from happening in your living room. Comic-Con@Home is a go and will feature several panels and among them will be the Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion with star Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence and producer Akiva Goldsman as panelists.

Exact details about the Collider-hosted panel are still unknown, but it’ll be 45 minutes and feature behind-the-scenes tidbits about the making of the DC comic book adaptation.

For those unfamiliar with the film, Constantine follows our titular hero as he battles with literal demons on a daily basis. Burdened with the ability to see good and evil spirits, John must act as a gatekeeper between two worlds while also trying to earn his spot at the pearly gates when his time comes. But his spot on the list is in jeopardy after a detective (Rachel Weisz) comes to him to help her investigate the mysterious death of her sister which was ruled a suicide. Now, he has to decide whether to help himself or someone else.

Constantine became underrated almost immediately after it premiered. Releasing in February of 2005, the movie earned tepid reviews (46% on Rotten Tomatoes) and while $230 million worldwide off of a $100 million budget isn’t bad, that wasn’t enough to entice Warner Bros. to move forward with a sequel.

While Reeves has built quite the resume of beloved pics, this one should definitely be mentioned. It’s sort of like an occult film noir and many of the visual effects are both striking and haunting. Not to mention the impressive supporting cast including Tilda Swinton, Djimon Hounsou, Peter Stormare and a young Shia LaBeouf.

Whether or not we ever get a sequel remains to be seen, but in the meantime, we’ll have to settle for a celebration of the first movie.