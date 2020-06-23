Amazon Prime Announces Over 50 New Movies/Shows For July
With June drawing to a close, it’s time to look ahead to July. For Amazon Prime subscribers, next month brings a huge influx of new content, including a variety of movies both classic and underrated, as well as Amazon Original films and TV series.
Just a few of the notable movies arriving on the service include Jennifer Lopez tropical horror Anaconda, Tim Burton’s moving fantasy Big Fish, Dreamworks animated superhero flick Megamind, time-traveling Owen Wilson-starrer Midnight In Paris, romance Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist with Kat Dennings and Michael Cera, Adam Sandler comedy Spanglish, Rob Zombie horror The Devil’s Rejects and not one but two Will Smith vehicles – 2001 biopic Ali and 2005’s romcom Hitch.
For the full list, see below:
July 1
- 52 Pick-Up (1986)
- Ali (2001)
- An Eye For An Eye (1966)
- Anaconda (1997)
- Big Fish (2003)
- Bug (1975)
- Buried (2010)
- Cold War (2013)
- Edge Of Darkness (2010)
- Flashback (1990)
- Hitch (2005)
- Hollowman (2000)
- Iron Eagle IV – On The Attack (1999)
- Megamind (2010)
- Midnight In Paris (2011)
- Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
- Panic Room (2002)
- Phase IV (1974)
- Pineapple Express (2008)
- Rabbit Hole (2010)
- Sliver (1993)
- Spanglish (2004)
- Starting Out In The Evening (2007)
- The Bounty (1984)
- The Devil’s Rejects (2005)
- The Eye (2008)
- The Eye 2 (2004)
- The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
- The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)
- Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)
- Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
- Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
- Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
- Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
- Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)
- Lego City Adventures: Season 1
- Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
- Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
- Suits: Season 9
July 3
- Hanna: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series
July 6
- The Fosters: Seasons 1-5
July 7
- The Tourist (2010)
July 11
- Vivarium (2020)
July 15
- Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)
- The Weekend (2019)
July 17
- Absentia: Season 3 – Amazon Original Series
July 19
- Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)
July 24
- Radioactive (2019) – Amazon Original Movie
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie – Amazon Original Series
- Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist – Amazon Original Special
July 27
- Good Deeds (2012)
July 29
- Animal Kingdom: Season 4
- First Cow (2020)
Of the original content coming in July, there’s the second season of action drama Hanna (based on the 2011 movie starring Saoirse Ronan), thriller series Absentia season 3 starring Stana Katic, Marie Curie biopic Radioactive featuring Rosamund Pike and comedy special Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist.
There’s enough of a range of content, then, to satisfy everyone from film fans to TV addicts, from horror nuts to comedy lovers or just someone looking to stick something on to have an entertaining evening in. Let us know what you’re planning on watching on Amazon Prime in July though in the usual place down below.
Comments