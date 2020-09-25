Amazon Prime Announces Over 70 New Movies/Shows For October

As we head into the last week of September, let’s look ahead at what’s coming to Amazon Prime in October. It’s the usual mix of great newly-licensed titles arriving at the top of the month and a range of original movies and TV shows dropping throughout the upcoming weeks. But, what with it being spooky season, this time Prime’s October haul is specifically geared towards giving you some scares during Halloween.

For starters, horror fans will not want to miss the launch of Blumhouse’s “Welcome to the Blumhouse” series with four original films going up across October. The first duo, Black Box and The Lie, land on Prime on October 6th. Then, a week later on the 13th, both Evil Eye and Nocturne debut. Anything with Blumhouse behind it is usually worth checking out, so make sure not to miss those.

October 1st delivers a couple of vampire movies, too. Namely, John Carpenter’s Vampires and 2007’s 30 Days of Night starring Josh Hartnett. On the lighter side of things, meanwhile, Truth Seekers lands the day before Halloween. The latest collaboration between Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, the show is about a bunch of wannabe paranormal investigators who might actually find what they’re looking for.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime in October below:

Released October TBA

Sons of the Soil: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

Released October 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Blood Ties (2014)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Funny Girl (1968)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Joe (2014)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Killers (2010)

Kindred Spirits (2020)

La Sucursal (2019)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Mud (2013)

National Security (2003)

Next Level (2019)

Noose For A Gunman (1960)

Nurse (2014)

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

Raging Bull (1980)

Señorita Justice (2004)

Southside With You (2016)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Thanks For Sharing (2013)

The Big Hit (1998)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Departed (2006)

The Gambler Wore A Gun (1961)

The Grudge 3 (2009)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

The Pianist (2003)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Triumph Of The Spirit (1989)

1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1 (Topic)

40 & Single: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Cisco Kid: Season (Best Westerns Ever)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Get Shorty: Seasons 1-3

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (Shudder)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Mrs. Wilson: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Mystery Road: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Tales of Tomorrow: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Great British Baking Show: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Loudest Voice: Season 1 (Showtime)

Thou Shalt Not Kill: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Released October 2

Bug Diaries Halloween Special *Amazon Original Special

Savage X Fenty Show, Vol. 2 *Amazon Original Special

Released October 6

Black Box (2020) *Amazon Original Movie

The Lie (2020) *Amazon Original Movie

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

Mr. Robot: Season 4

Released October 8

Archive (2020)

Released October 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers *Amazon Original Series

Released October 10

Jack and Jill (2011)

Released October 13

Evil Eye (2020) *Amazon Original Movie

Nocturne (2020) *Amazon Original Movie

Released October 14

A Most Beautiful Thing (2020)

Released October 15

Halal Love Story (2020)

Playing With Fire (2019)

Released October 16

Time (2020) *Amazon Original Movie

What the Constitution Means to Me *Amazon Original Special

Released October 21

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

Released October 23

Mirzapur: Season 2 *Amazon Original Series

Released October 26

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Released October 27

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Released October 29

Soorarai Pottru (2020)

Released October 30

Truth Seekers: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

Released October 31

I’ll See You In My Dreams (2015)

Away from the spooky season stuff, October 1st brings many classic movies you’ll want to check out. Everything from The Mask of Zorro to The Da Vinci Code to Quantum of Solace to The Departed. Terminator: Dark Fate – that’s the most recent entry in the franchise that came out last year – also drops on the 9th. Likewise, watch out for the fourth and final season of Mr. Robot, arriving on the 6th.

Tell us, though, what are you planning on watching on Amazon Prime in October? Let us know in the comments section below.