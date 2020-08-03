Disney Plus Is Adding 11 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

It’s the start of a new month and Disney Plus has a lot of great content coming across August for its subscribers to enjoy. This Friday will see the next batch drop on the streaming service and it’s a decent-sized haul, too. There are all the latest episodes of D+’s usual TV shows – One Day at Disney, Pixar in Real-Life, Disney Family Sundays, etc. – to enjoy, plus a few must-see movies.

To begin with, this week’s lot includes Howard, a documentary film honoring the late Howard Ashman, the acclaimed lyricist behind the songs of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid who tragically passed away at just 40 years old in 1991. There’s also the second episode of unscripted series Muppets Now as well as National Geographic shows Hidden Kingdoms of China and UFO Europe: The Untold Stories.

Check out the full list of everything that’s coming to Disney Plus on Friday, August 7th below:

Howard (Global) Muppets Now (Global) – Episode 102 – “Fever Pitch” “X-Men” (US) The Peanuts Movie (US) Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (US) Hidden Kingdoms of China (US/Canada) Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits (US/Canada) UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1) (US/Canada/UK/Ireland) One Day At Disney – Episode 136 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director” (Global) Disney Family Sundays – Series Finale Episode 140 – “Goofy: Pencil Cup” (Global) Pixar In Real Life – Episode 110 – “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop” (Global)

As you can see above, D+ will be adding three films that the studio inherited from Fox: 2015’s The Peanuts Movie, featuring Stranger Things‘ Noah Schnapp as the voice of Charlie Brown, 2010’s video game flick Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, with Jake Gyllenhaal and Gemma Arterton and finally, 2000’s X-Men, the original outing in Fox’s X-universe. This is the third X-film going up on the site following Days of Future Past and Apocalypse. The Wolverine is set to follow next month as Disney Plus’ Summer Movie Nights season continues.

Tell us, though, what are you planning on watching on Disney Plus this upcoming weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.