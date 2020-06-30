Disney Plus Announces Summer Movie Nights Schedule, Includes Marvel, Star Wars And More
Though theaters are opening, there’s not a whole lot of new movies coming out over the next few months. That means most folks will continue to rely on their streaming subscriptions to offer up some fresh films to watch this summer. And Disney Plus is ready to give the people what they want.
The Mouse House’s service has unveiled its “Summer Movie Nights” schedule today, which will see a major blockbuster or old favorite go up on D+ every Friday in the coming months. The impressive line-up includes Marvel Studios movies, Pixar, Star Wars, musicals and even a bunch of X-Men films. The season will kick off this Friday with the much-anticipated release of Hamilton, and you can read on for the full schedule:
Friday, July 3rd – Hamilton
Friday, July 3rd – The Mighty Ducks
Friday, July 10th – X-Men; Days of Future Past
Friday, July 10th – Solo: A Star Wars Story
Friday, July 17th – X-Men: Apocalypse
Friday, July 24th – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Friday, July 31st – Incredibles 2
Friday, August 7th – X-Men
Friday, August 7th – The Peanuts Movie
Friday, August 14th – Ant-Man and the Wasp
Friday, August 14th – The Greatest Showman
Friday, August 21st – Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Friday, August 28th – Fantastic Four (2005)
Friday, August 28th – Alice Through The Looking Glass
Friday, September 4th – The Wolverine
As you can see, this Friday will also see the arrival of the original Mighty Ducks movie on D+, ahead of the TV series continuation of the franchise that’s in the works. Solo: A Star Wars Story joins the ranks of SW films on the service the week after, while the fifth and – to date – final Pirates film with Johnny Depp follows the Friday after that. There are also a quartet of Fox’s X-flicks coming up over the next two and a bit months, not to mention the first Fantastic Four movie.
At the end of July, Incredibles 2 blasts onto the site, with The Peanuts Movie hot on its heels the week after. And don’t miss Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman and the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast in mid-August. Another one for Depp fans, Alice Through the Looking Glass, then arrives at the end of August.
Let us know which of these movies you’ll be checking out as Disney Plus unleashes its Summer Movie Nights schedule over the next few months in the comments section down below.
