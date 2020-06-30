Disney Plus Announces Summer Movie Nights Schedule, Includes Marvel, Star Wars And More

Though theaters are opening, there’s not a whole lot of new movies coming out over the next few months. That means most folks will continue to rely on their streaming subscriptions to offer up some fresh films to watch this summer. And Disney Plus is ready to give the people what they want.

The Mouse House’s service has unveiled its “Summer Movie Nights” schedule today, which will see a major blockbuster or old favorite go up on D+ every Friday in the coming months. The impressive line-up includes Marvel Studios movies, Pixar, Star Wars, musicals and even a bunch of X-Men films. The season will kick off this Friday with the much-anticipated release of Hamilton, and you can read on for the full schedule:

Friday, July 3rd – Hamilton Friday, July 3rd – The Mighty Ducks Friday, July 10th – X-Men; Days of Future Past Friday, July 10th – Solo: A Star Wars Story Friday, July 17th – X-Men: Apocalypse Friday, July 24th – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Friday, July 31st – Incredibles 2 Friday, August 7th – X-Men Friday, August 7th – The Peanuts Movie Friday, August 14th – Ant-Man and the Wasp Friday, August 14th – The Greatest Showman Friday, August 21st – Beauty and the Beast (2017) Friday, August 28th – Fantastic Four (2005) Friday, August 28th – Alice Through The Looking Glass Friday, September 4th – The Wolverine

Janet Plunders The Quantum Realm In Stunning Concept Art For Ant-Man And The Wasp 1 of 21

Click to skip







































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see, this Friday will also see the arrival of the original Mighty Ducks movie on D+, ahead of the TV series continuation of the franchise that’s in the works. Solo: A Star Wars Story joins the ranks of SW films on the service the week after, while the fifth and – to date – final Pirates film with Johnny Depp follows the Friday after that. There are also a quartet of Fox’s X-flicks coming up over the next two and a bit months, not to mention the first Fantastic Four movie.

At the end of July, Incredibles 2 blasts onto the site, with The Peanuts Movie hot on its heels the week after. And don’t miss Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman and the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast in mid-August. Another one for Depp fans, Alice Through the Looking Glass, then arrives at the end of August.

Let us know which of these movies you’ll be checking out as Disney Plus unleashes its Summer Movie Nights schedule over the next few months in the comments section down below.