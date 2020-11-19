Hulu Announces Over 75 New Movies/TV Shows For December

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, as the various streaming services are stocking their libraries with some great new titles this December to keep us going through the festive period. When it comes to Hulu, the Disney-owned platform is adding a few holiday-related movies and TV shows, but is mostly taking the track of stuffing itself full of classic films that the whole family can enjoy.

This includes a bunch of the best James Bond pics ever made, like GoldenEye, The Spy Who Loved Me, Goldfinger and, the one that kicked it all off, Dr. No. That would be a perfect watch to honor Sean Connery, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Other action movies you might want to check out this December, meanwhile, include The Hurt Locker, The Fifth Element, 2003’s Hulk and the two “Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon” flicks, The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons.

See below for the full list of what’s coming to Hulu next month:

December 1

CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)

Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed) (TMS)

30 Days of Night (2007)

50 First Dates (2004)

About Last Night (1986)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Con Air (1997)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Euphoria (2018)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hot Air (2018)

Into the Blue (2005)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shrink (2009)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Southside With You (2016)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sunshine (2007)

The 6th Day (2000)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Client (1994)

The Color of Money (1986)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Fifth Element (1997)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The January Man (1989)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

The November Man (2014)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Young Victoria (2009)

True Confessions (1981)

Two Weeks (2006)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

December 4

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

December 5

Black Ops (2020)

God’s Own Country (2017)

It Had To Be You (2015)

Mr. Jones (2020)

Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)

December 6

How To Fake A War (2019)

The Secret Garden (2020)

December 7

Valley Girl (2020)

December 8

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)

December 10

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!: Special (NBC)

Out Stealing Horses (2019)

December 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Rent-A-Pal (2020)

Spy Cat (2020)

December 12

Endless (2020)

December 15

Dirt Music (2019)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

December 16

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2016)

December 18

The Hero (2017)

December 21

NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

December 22

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

December 23

Someone Marry Barry (2014)

The Little Hours (2017)

December 25

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 (Hulu Original)

December 27

American Animals (2018)

December 28

Hope Gap (2020)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

December 31

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Supervized (2019)

The highlight of the new pics arriving in December has to be the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy, which drops on the 1st. Frodo and the Fellowship’s quest across Middle-earth isn’t exactly traditional Christmas entertainment, but there’s never not a good time to stick on one of the greatest cinematic trilogies ever made.

The rest of the month delivers some solid TV shows, too, including season 1 of The Hardy Boys, a reimagining of the classic kid detectives, on the 4th. The 5th then brings NBC’s The Grinch! Musical special, with the second season of animated series Madagascar: A Little Wild arriving the following day. And, last but not least, the 21st sees the second – and final – run of AMC’s NOS4A2 become available.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Hulu next month? Sound off down below.