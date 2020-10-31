James Bond Legend Sir Sean Connery Dead At Age 90

Tragic news has broken this October 31st. Genuine cinematic legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at age 90. Scottish native Connery is naturally most famous for playing James Bond throughout the 1960s, being the first actor to bring the iconic super-spy to life on the big screen. After hanging up his tux for good, though, Connery continued to appear in multiple hit movies. His loss will be felt by film fans of all ages.

Connery got his big break when he was cast in the coveted role of 007 in 1962’s Dr. No, which kicked off the unique cinematic sensation that is the Bond franchise that continues to this day nearly 60 years later. He went on to appear in six official entries in the series, finally breaking ties with EON Productions with 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever. He did play Bond once more, though, in unofficial film Never Say Never Again (1983).

Soon after leaving Bond behind, Connery nabbed an Academy Award win for Best Actor in 1988’s The Untouchables. The next year he appeared opposite Harrison Ford in Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade as the titular archaeologist’s father, Dr. Henry Jones Snr. Success followed in the 90s, too, in the likes of 1990’s The Hunt for the Red October and 1996’s The Rock. Connery’s last film was 2003’s League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

Since then, the acting legend retired to the Bahamas, where he recently died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family. James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson paid respect to Connery through the official 007 Twitter account. “[Connery] revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent,” they wrote. “He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Rest in peace, Sir Sean Connery. You will be missed.