Hulu Announces Over 100 New Movies And TV Shows For June

There are a lot of popular streaming platforms to choose from, but Hulu has always stood alongside Netflix as one of the two essentials for households looking for diversity in content. In the past, they’ve been known for focusing more heavily on newer television content, while Netflix has always offered a larger selection of sought-after films. But now, it looks like Hulu’s June lineup is only going to continue the service’s recent trend of providing high quality movies to bring itself in line with their competitor.

First up, you can get wholesome with Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which tells the story of an investigative journalist who learns some hard life lessons from one of television’s most beloved personalities. You can then supplement that wholesomeness with My Girl and My Girl 2 for some wonderful 90s nostalgia.

Speaking of nostalgia, you won’t want to miss Dirty Dancing and its less popular sequel, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, for some of those rebellious dance moves.

Horror fans, meanwhile, will be delighted to see the 2019 version of Child’s Play come to the platform in the middle of the month. The film acts as an enjoyable reboot of the franchise and makes for solid viewing regardless of your history with the series. Either way, you’ll want to be up to date because we’re almost certain to see a continuation eventually.

And for those seeking some laughs, you can enjoy the ensemble comedy Grown Ups to see Adam Sandler and friends exchanging some admittedly hilarious insults for a few hours, or you can check out under-appreciated teen comedy Sex Drive for some really great one-liners and a cute storyline about growing up.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Hulu in June:

June 1st:

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2015)

Above & Beyond (2014)

Almost Adults (2016)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Celebrity Family Feud (Season Premiere)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Children’s Hospital (Complete Series)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Constantine (2005)

Dave (1993)

Digging for Fire (2015)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

Kingpin (1996)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

Match Game (Season Premiere)

Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mike Tyson Mysteries (Seasons 1-3)

Mo’ Money (1992)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

October Sky (1999)

Press Your Luck (Season Premiere)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Sex Drive (2008)

The American President (1995)

The Cookout (2004)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Scout (1994)

The Tuxedo (2002)

The Wood (1999)

The X-Files (1998)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Trade (2007)

Treading Water (2013)

True Romance (Director’s Cut) (1993)

Undertow (2004)

Up in the Air (2009)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Zardoz (1974)

June 2nd:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

June 4th:

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)

June 5th:

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

Shirley (2020)

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Series Premiere)

June 6th:

The Appearance (2018)

June 7th:

Where’s Waldo? (Season 1)

June 8th:

My Absolute Boyfriend (Season 1)

Radiant (Season 1)

From Paris with Love (2010)

June 9th:

The Best of The Bachelor (Series Premiere)

June 10th:

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots (Season 7)

June 12th:

Awakenings (1990)

Child’s Play (2019)

Crossing Swords (Series Premiere)

Don’t (Series Premiere)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Into the Dark: Good Boy

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Child's Play Cosplayers Terrify At Early Screening 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

June 13th:

Dragonheart (1996)

Eye in the Skye (2015)

Windtalkers (2002)

June 15th:

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

Dustwalker (2020)

Pan (2015)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 16th:

Brockmire (Season 4)

Larry Crowne (2011)

June 17th:

Nostalgia (2018)

June 18th:

Buffaloed (2020)

Crawl (2019)

June 19th:

Bean (1997)

Gigli (2003)

Hart’s War (2002)

La Bamba (1987)

Love Victor: Series Premiere

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of Sight (1998)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Series Premiere)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Zoom (2006)

June 21st:

The Chi (Season 3)

June 22nd:

Clemency (2019)

XX (2017)

June 25th:

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

June 29th:

Carrion (2020)

June 30th:

6 Souls (2013)

Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Gallows Act II (2019)

So, there you have it. Tons of great content to dive into on Hulu next month. But tell us, does anything here catch your eye? As always, let us know down below.