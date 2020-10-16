Hulu Announces Over 130 New Movies/TV Shows For November

Now that we’re just over halfway through October, it’s time to look ahead to what’s arriving on Hulu across November. And the penultimate month of the year is set to deliver a humungous haul of new movies and TV shows. In particular, fresh off their Huluween celebrations, the streaming service is celebrating Christmas early with a load of holiday-related titles dropping on November 1st.

Various films with Christmas in the name land that day – including Christmas in Compton, The Dog Who Saved Christmas and Once Upon a Time at Christmas – as well as a bunch of festive Food Network shows. A few more arrive on the 15th as well. But even if you’re not in the mood for holiday cheer until December, there’s still plenty to enjoy from what’s coming to Hulu in November.

Check out the full list below:

Released November 1

Skins: Complete series

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5 (Food Network)

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special (Food Network)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Malaysia Kitchen: Special (Cooking Channel)

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Skins: Complete Series (All3Media)

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Cooking Channel)

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

12 Rounds (2009)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

Alien Nation (1988)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Article 99 (1992)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Breathless (1983)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Broadcast News (1987)

Children Of The Corn (2009)

Christmas In Compton (2012)

Christmas In Vermont (2016)

Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Foxfire (1996)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Hud (1963)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

The Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

The Last Waltz (1978)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord Of War (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love Hurts (1990)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Maverick (1994)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

The Net (1995)

Next Day Air (2009)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Once Upon A Time At Christmas (2017)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

The Prestige (2006)

Ronin (1998)

School Dance (2014)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

W. (2008)

Wanted (2008)

The Waterboy (1998)

Wetlands (2019)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

Working Girl (198)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Released November 3

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

Released November 4

Blue Story (2020)

Released November 5

Braking for Whales

Released November 6

Killing Eve : Complete Season 3

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

Released November 9

The Mighty Ones *Hulu Family

Power: Season 6A (Starz)

The Nice Guys (2016)

Released November 10

A Teacher *FX on Hulu

Vik the Viking (2020)

Released November 11

Eater’s Guide to the World *Hulu Original

The Girl Next Door (2005)

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

Released November 12

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Man who Invented Christmas (2017)

Released November 13

I Am Greta *Hulu Original Film

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere (NBC)

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Sputnik (2020)

Released November 14

The Dictator (2012)

Released November 15

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Cartel Land (2015)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Released November 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)

Released November 17

Soul Surfer (2011)

Released November 18

No Man’s Land *Hulu Original

Big Sky: Series Premiere (ABC)

Body Cam (2020)

McQueen (2018)

Released November 19

For Life: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Amulet (2020)

Released November 20

Animaniacs *Hulu Family

Run *Hulu Original

A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Tesla

Released November 21

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere (FX)

My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Released November 26

Bombshell

Released November 27

Centigrade (2020)

Released November 29

The Big Ugly (2020)

Hulu’s November haul also contains a ton of action movies, as you can see. The original Jason Bourne trilogy debuts at the beginning of the month, but if you prefer your spies more on the British side, then you’ll be pleased to know a huge selection of James Bond films drop the same day. While not a complete list, every 007 from Sean Connery to Pierce Brosnan is represented. That makes up for No Time to Die being pushed back from November to next April, right? Right?

On the TV side of things, meanwhile, Rick & Morty season 4 goes up on November 1st, as does all of teen comedy-drama Skins. The Good Doctor season 4 then premieres on the 3rd, with Killing Eve season 3 going live on the 6th. On the 12th, the various Chicago series return for another year, while Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU and Station 19 then kick off the following day. Also, don’t miss the Animaniacs reboot on the 20th, with prestige limited series Black Narcissus debuting on the 21st.

And that’s still only scratching the surface. Let us know what you’re going to be watching on Hulu next month, though, in the comments section below.