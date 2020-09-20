Hulu Announces Tons Of Great Horror Movies For October

With October just around the corner, the major streaming services are boosting their horror output, whether that means “Netflix and Chills” or Blumhouse teaming up with Amazon Prime for some exclusive titles. Now, Hulu have just announced how they’ll be contributing to the Halloween fun, with additions to their library including a strong mix of original and licensed content. What, then, can we expect to see next month from the streamer’s “Huluween” lineup?

Film highlights include Bad Hair, a Justin Simien written-and-directed horror comedy that Hulu picked up at Sundance this year. Set in the 1980s, the plot sees a young woman’s career prospects improve when she gets a new weave, only for it to turn out to be evil. Other originals to look out for include a Books of Blood anthology movie, which adapts several of Clive Barker’s short stories.

In addition to that, Hulu have a lot of classic content to bulk out their Halloween offerings, with notable additions including the Blade trilogy, Hostel and its sequel, House of 1000 Corpses, Interview with the Vampire, Scream 4 and Friend Request, to name just a few. However, it’s worth noting that the turnaround time on many of their acquired films can be just a month, and that much of the non-original Hulu material is easy to get hold of on other platforms.

To this end, the streaming site is also preparing a great-looking batch of exclusive horror-themed programs, including anthology series Monsterland and an adaptation of Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters: Stories that will focus on different geographical locations. Furthermore, Hulu will be airing a Marvel production next month, in this case Helstrom, a standalone story about the children of a serial killer going after some very nasty characters. The show was originally set to be part of the Adventure into Fear brand for Hulu that would have included Ghost Rider, but that project has apparently now been cancelled.

Given the amount of competition for horror fans out there at the moment, including genre specialists like Shudder, Hulu will presumably be hoping that high-profile new content such as Books of Blood and Bad Hair is enough to keep folks happy as we head into October and the Halloween season.