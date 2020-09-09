Netflix And Chills Announces Big Lineup Of Horror Content For Halloween

Netflix is getting in the spooky spirit big time this year with a whole bevy of horror-related movies and TV shows coming up over the next couple of months. Come Halloween, there’ll be all kinds of suitable content to binge. Whether your tastes lean more towards the supernatural or thrillers or the gothic, the streaming service has got you covered. Get ready for… Netflix and Chills.

The best of the bunch of this packed lineup are highlighted in the handy schedule which you can see in the gallery below. First up, tomorrow – September 10th – brings us The Babysitter: Killer Queen, the sequel to the 2018 teen horror-comedy about a band of high school Satan worshippers. September 16th then delivers Spanish horror The Paramedic, about a man confined to a wheelchair who develops a murderous obsession.

Two days later, Ryan Murphy’s Ratched debuts. A prequel series to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, AHS‘ Sarah Paulson stars as Nurse Ratched, exploring how she became the sinister figure from the classic movie. Sometime in October, then, French series La Revolution will arrive, which asks: what if there was another, more sinister, reason why the French Revolution happened?

Moving on, and October 1st delivers gritty German series Oktoberfest: Beer and Blood. The following day, meanwhile, serves up Italian horror The Binding and horror-comedy Vampires vs. the Bronx. Continuing the comedy theme, Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween lands on October 7th, as does Polish post-apocalyptic drama To the Lake.

Arriving in the middle of October are Mike Flanagan’s much-anticipated The Haunting of Bly Manor, family movie A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting and the second volume of documentary series Unsolved Mysteries. And don’t miss Rebecca, starring Armie Hammer and Lily James, a remake of the Alfred Hitchcock gothic romance.

As Halloween nears, we then have Norwegian psychological horror Cadaver, Polish teen slasher Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight and, on October 30th, Mexican film The Day of the Lord and British-American haunted house tale His House, which features The Crown’s Matt Smith in a supporting role.

That does it for the roster of titles, but let us know what you’re most looking forward to catching on Netflix this spooky season in the comments section down below.