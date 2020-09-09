Netflix Reveals Release Date For Adam Sandler’s Halloween Movie

After signing a deal in 2014 to produce six films with Netflix, Adam Sandler seemed poised to take over the streaming platform with his signature brand of comedy. Now, after five of those movies have been released, it’s safe to say that they didn’t resonate too well with critics, though most of them went on to be very successful with subscribers. As a matter of fact, Murder Mystery is one of Netflix’s most popular films ever, showing that Sandler’s humor can always manage to find an audience.

Earlier this year, he signed a deal to extend his contract beyond the original six pictures to include another four, but before he even gets started on those, he’s still got one final entry on the way from his initial agreement. And as of today, we finally know when it’ll be released on Netflix.

The streaming giant has announced that Hubie Halloween will drop on October 7th, ensuring subscribers have plenty of time to watch before Halloween to help them get into the holiday spirit. They also shared the first photos from the upcoming movie, which you can check out below.

Hubie Halloween tells the story of Hubie DuBois (Adam Sandler), an unusual but friendly community volunteer that’s typically mocked by local citizens for being strange. But when he finds himself in the middle of a murder case on Halloween night, he may be the only one who can set things right.

The film was directed by Steve Brill and also stars Sandler regulars like Kevin James, Rob Schneider and Steve Buscemi alongside a host of other big name actors. Needless to say, if you’re looking for some humor and a bit of spooky fun, you’d be wise to catch Hubie Halloween on October 7th.