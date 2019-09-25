Live-Action Ghost Rider TV Series Cancelled At Hulu

Over the past few months, folks had been getting excited to visit a new corner of the MCU over on Hulu. Netflix might have brought the axe down on the Defenders-verse, but Disney was still hoping to deliver a different, supernaturally-themed, superhero team for fans, as we received word that a Ghost Rider TV series was on the way, starring Gabriel Luna as the Robbie Reyes version of the character, which he first portrayed on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Alongside this, Helstrom was also said to be in the works, focusing on Daimon and Ana Helstrom.

Unfortunately, however, it now looks as if only one of those shows will see the light of day, as Deadline brings word that Ghost Rider has been cancelled. According to them, the “team had reached a creative impasse which could not be resolved, leading to the streamer’s decision not to move forward with the series.” Or at least, that’s the official word. It’s unclear what exactly could’ve happened behind the scenes to bring such a promising project to its end, but it’s certainly a shame.

After all, fans have been clamoring for the antihero consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon to get his own vehicle after several failed attempts in the past and this particular series looked as if it was going to scratch that itch. But it appears that something has now happened to give Hulu second thoughts on bringing the project to life.

Fans of the Spirit of Vengeance can at least rest easy though knowing that Ghost Rider is still set to appear on our screens soon. Numerous reports have popped up recently saying Kevin Feige wants him in the MCU and though that hasn’t been confirmed just yet, perhaps this cancellation had something to do with the producer’s plans for the antihero on film? Chalk that up as speculation, but as soon as we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know.