Hulu Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For October

We’re now just over halfway through September, so let’s turn our attention to what’s coming to Hulu next month. Every October, the streaming service celebrates “Huluween” by adding a bunch of new Halloween-themed content. And this year is no different, with countless classic movies going up on the site that you’ll want to check out to get you in the spooky mood as well as a few notable originals.

As for the originals, these include anthology series Monsterland (October 2nd) and horror comedy film Bad Hair (October 23rd), starring Lena Waithe, Vanessa Williams and Laverne Cox, from Dear White People director Justin Simien. Superhero fans will also want to check out supernatural-themed Marvel series Helstrom (October 16th). The final production from Marvel Television, it’s sadly already doomed to just the one season.

Check out the full list of everything that’s coming to Hulu in October below:

Released October 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7 (TLC)

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Travel Channel)

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20 (Food Network)

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8 (Food Network)

Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18 (ITV)

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9 (ID)

Man with a Van: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1 (ID)

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8 (TLC)

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18 (HGTV)

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Flay List: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1 (ID)

31 (2016)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Across The Line (2015)

After Life (2010)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blood Ties (2014)

Blue City (1986)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

The Executioners (2018)

The Express (2008)

The Eye (2008)

Fallen (1998)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Joe (2014)

Judy & Punch (2019)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Killers (2010)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Martyrs (2016)

Mud (2013)

Nurse 3D (2014)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Sandman (2018)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

The Skull (1965)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Superbad (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire (2011)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

Released October 2

Monsterland*Hulu Original

Connecting: Series Premiere (NBC)

Released October 3

Ma Ma (2015)

Released October 4

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere (NBC)

Released October 5

Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1-131 (DUBBED)

Released October 7

Books of Blood (2020) *Hulu Original Film

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Next: Series Premiere (Fox)

Released October 8

Scream 4 (2011)

Released October 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

Released October 11

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Released October 12

The Swing of Things (2020)

Released October 14

The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere (ABC)

Released October 15

The Purge: Complete Season 2 (USA)

Treadstone: Complete Season 1 (USA)

Bad Roomies (2015)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Life After Basketball (2019)

Playing with Fire (2019)

The Escort (2016)

Released October 16

Helstrom: Complete Season 1 *Hulu Original

The Painted Bird (2019)

Released October 17

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere (ABC)

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode (Adult Swim)

Released October 18

Friend Request (2016)

Released October 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere (ABC)

Card Sharks: Series Premiere (ABC)

Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere (ABC)

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Released October 20

The Voice: Season 19 Premiere (NBC)

F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4 (Vice)

Released October 21

Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Conners: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

Released October 23

Bad Hair (2020) *Hulu Original

Superstore: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Released October 26

Homeland: Complete Season 8 (Showtime)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Released October 29

American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Bad Therapy (2020)

New Terminator: Dark Fate Images Show Off Schwarzenegger And Hamilton In Action 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The first day of the month delivers a mammoth load of fresh content, including a ton of reality TV series, cooking shows and crime dramas for you murder-obsessed, TV-loving foodies out there. It also brings the usual heaping helping of new movies. This includes some more horror-themed Marvel titles – the entire Blade trilogy starring Wesley Snipes. Just in case that’s still not enough classic vampire flicks for you, Interview with a Vampire also drops the same day.

Anime fans won’t want to miss the freshly dubbed Dragon Ball Super on the 5th. Other notable additions include Scream 4 on the 8th and Terminator: Dark Fate, the most recent Terminator which just came out last year, the following day. Another fitting new release is season 2 of The Purge TV show, coming on the 15th.

What will you be checking out on Hulu this Huluween? Let us know in the comments.