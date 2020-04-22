Netflix Announces Over 90 New Movies/TV Shows For May
You’re probably stuck inside right now during the pandemic and pining for the days when you had a social life. Thankfully, Netflix is coming to the rescue in May with a really exciting lineup of hit movies and new shows.
It’ll be a great month for films, specifically. The incredibly popular 80s time-traveling pics Back to the Future and Back to the Future II will be joining the already-included third entry in the franchise, while those seeking some good laughs can check out the Jim Carrey-led comedies Fun with Dick and Jane and Ace Venture: Pet Detective.
Meanwhile, multiple entries in the Underworld series are dropping on the service for action-horror fans, whereas kids will be happy to hear that both Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the original Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory will be available right out of the gate.
Also, if you’re looking for something to draw you away from your daily binge of The Office, Steven Carell and Greg Daniels are teaming back up for the workplace comedy series Space Force. Everyone has high hopes for this one, so keep an eye on it.
You can see the full list of content coming to Netflix next month below:
May 1st
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun With Dick & Jane
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
Hollywood
I Am Divine
Into the Night
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear (Season 4)
Material
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)
Mrs. Serial Killer
Reckoning (Season 1 )
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Half of It
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 4th
Arctic Dogs
May 5th
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
May 6th
Workin’ Moms (Season 4)
May 7th
Scissor Seven (Season 2)
May 8th
18 Regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt
Dead to Me (Season 2)
The Eddy
The Hollow (Season 2)
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)
Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)
Valeria
May 9th
Charmed (Season 2)
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)
May 11th
Bordertown (Season 3)
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial by Media
May 12th
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
May 13th
The Wrong Missy
May 14th
Riverdale (Season 4)
May 15th
Chichipatos
District 9
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans (Season 3)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 5)
White Lines
May 16th
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Public Enemies
United 93
May 17th
Soul Surfer
May 18th
The Big Flower Fight
May 19th
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
Trumbo
May 20th
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash (Season 6)
Rebelión de los Godinez
May 22nd
Control Z
History 101
Just Go With It
The Lovebirds
Selling Sunset (Season 2)
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)
May 23rd
Dynasty (Season 3)
May 26th
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
May 27th
I’m No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
May 28th
Dorohedoro
May 29th
Space Force
Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3)
May 31st
High Strung Free Dance
You can click here see everything currently available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+ for the remainder of April, and as there’s still plenty of great stuff to catch this month, be sure to find some time to grab some popcorn and relax. After all, we probably aren’t resuming our social lives anytime soon.
