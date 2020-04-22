Netflix Announces Over 90 New Movies/TV Shows For May

You’re probably stuck inside right now during the pandemic and pining for the days when you had a social life. Thankfully, Netflix is coming to the rescue in May with a really exciting lineup of hit movies and new shows.

It’ll be a great month for films, specifically. The incredibly popular 80s time-traveling pics Back to the Future and Back to the Future II will be joining the already-included third entry in the franchise, while those seeking some good laughs can check out the Jim Carrey-led comedies Fun with Dick and Jane and Ace Venture: Pet Detective.

Meanwhile, multiple entries in the Underworld series are dropping on the service for action-horror fans, whereas kids will be happy to hear that both Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the original Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory will be available right out of the gate.

Also, if you’re looking for something to draw you away from your daily binge of The Office, Steven Carell and Greg Daniels are teaming back up for the workplace comedy series Space Force. Everyone has high hopes for this one, so keep an eye on it.

You can see the full list of content coming to Netflix next month below:

May 1st

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

All Day and a Night

Almost Happy

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun With Dick & Jane

Get In

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

Hollywood

I Am Divine

Into the Night

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear (Season 4)

Material

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)

Mrs. Serial Killer

Reckoning (Season 1 )

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Half of It

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 4th

Arctic Dogs

May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

May 6th

Workin’ Moms (Season 4)

May 7th

Scissor Seven (Season 2)

May 8th

18 Regali

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt

Dead to Me (Season 2)

The Eddy

The Hollow (Season 2)

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)

Valeria

May 9th

Charmed (Season 2)

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)

May 11th

Bordertown (Season 3)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial by Media

May 12th

True: Terrific Tales

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

May 13th

The Wrong Missy

May 14th

Riverdale (Season 4)

May 15th

Chichipatos

District 9

I Love You, Stupid

Inhuman Resources

Magic for Humans (Season 3)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 5)

White Lines

May 16th

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17th

Soul Surfer

May 18th

The Big Flower Fight

May 19th

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Sweet Magnolias

Trumbo

May 20th

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

The Flash (Season 6)

Rebelión de los Godinez

May 22nd

Control Z

History 101

Just Go With It

The Lovebirds

Selling Sunset (Season 2)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)

May 23rd

Dynasty (Season 3)

May 26th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

May 27th

I’m No Longer Here

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28th

Dorohedoro

May 29th

Space Force

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3)

May 31st

High Strung Free Dance

You can click here see everything currently available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+ for the remainder of April, and as there’s still plenty of great stuff to catch this month, be sure to find some time to grab some popcorn and relax. After all, we probably aren’t resuming our social lives anytime soon.