Everything Coming To Netflix In August So Far

Though July’s only just got here, it’s already time for a sneak peek at what’s coming to Netflix in August. It’s too early for a full list of new arrivals to be available, but we’re aware of many of the original titles that are due up next month, plus some freshly licensed content that’s already been announced. So here’s everything that we know is headed to the streaming giant in August so far.

Check out the list below – titles with an * next to them are Netflix originals – and then scroll down for more info:

August TBD

Hit & Run (Season 1)*

August 1st

Darwin’s Game (Season 1)

Five Feet Apart (2019)

Hunter X Hunter (Season 6)

Poms (2019)

The Losers (2010)

August 4th

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 3)*

August 9th

Shaman King (Season 1)*

August 10th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 2)*

August 11th

The Kissing Booth 3 (2021)*

August 13th

Beckett (2021)*

Gone for Good (Season 1)*

Valeria (Season 2)*

August 20th

Sweet Girl (2021)*

The Chair (Season 1)*

The Loud House Movie (2021)*

The first day of the month delivers weepy teen romance Five Feet Apart starring Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse, anime series Darwin’s Game and The Losers, a 2010 ensemble action flick featuring Idris Elba, Zoe Saldana, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Chris Evans. As based on a DC comic, the flick has become a cult favorite due to the strength of its cast.

Skipping ahead to the middle of the month, August 11th sees the debut of The Kissing Booth 3, the conclusion to the teen romcom trilogy starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney, shot back-to-back with the second movie which came out last summer. That’s not the only significant original film dropping that week, though. August 13th delivers Beckett, an action thriller starring John David Washington as an American tourist in Greece who becomes caught up in a dangerous conspiracy.

August 20th then serves up three major originals. First of all, Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa leads actioner Sweet Girl, about a man who vows to bring justice to those responsible for the murder of his wife, while protecting his young daughter from the same fate. Meanwhile, Sandra Oh stars in The Chair, a dramedy series from Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. Last but not least, there’s The Loud House Movie, based on the hit Nickelodeon animated series.

That’s what we know is headed to Netflix in August so far. To find out what’s coming this month, click here.