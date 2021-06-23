Netflix Is Losing Over 40 Movies And TV Shows In July

Netflix is adding a ton of must-see new stuff in July, but as is always the way, the streaming giant is also losing a lot of great titles next month, too. Over 40 movies and TV shows are being removed from the platform’s library over the course of July, with the losses including a popular Disney animation, a couple of classic family films and, unfortunately for horror fans, a load of chillers.

Meryl Streep political biopic The Iron Lady exits on July 5th, with horror The Invitation following on the 7th. Anthology horror Holidays vanishes on the 14th, as does Disney’s The Princess and the Frog the very next day. There aren’t a lot of Mouse House movies left on Netflix these days, and this 2007 effort – the studio’s last to be produced with traditional 2-D animation – is likely to join the rest of the Disney canon on D+ soon.

Another animated feature leaves on the 28th, DreamWorks’ The Croods, starring the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds as a prehistoric family of cavemen. On the other end of the spectrum, Oscar-winning drama Spotlight, featuring an ensemble cast including Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton and Rachel Adams, exits on the 30th.

The bulk of the removals will disappear on the last day of the month, however, and there are a lot of classics among them. Get ready to say goodbye to Stanley Kubrick’s seminal A Clockwork Orange, Steven Spielberg’s Hook, the original Mad Max starring Mel Gibson, Robert Pattinson romantic drama Remember Me and cult favorite horror-comedy Zombieland. Speaking of horror, Chucky lovers should prepare to lose a total of four Child’s Play movies that same day.

Here’s the full itemized list of everything leaving Netflix in July:

Leaving 7/5/21

The Iron Lady

Leaving 7/7/21

The Invitation

Leaving 7/14/21

Holidays

Leaving 7/15/21

The Princess and the Frog

Leaving 7/19/21

Love Sick: The Series: Season 1

Leaving 7/22/21

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4

Leaving 7/28/21

The Croods

Leaving 7/30/21

Spotlight

Leaving 7/31/21

A Clockwork Orange

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Eat Pray Love

Four Christmases

Freak Show

Fred Claus

Friends With Benefits

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Hardcore Henry

Hinterland: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Horns

Jupiter Ascending

King Arthur

Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1

The Little Rascals

Mad Max

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Nacho Libre

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Remember Me

Seed Of Chucky

Step Up: Revolution

Your Highness

Zombieland

So make sure to watch these movies while you’ve still got the chance before they leave Netflix next month.