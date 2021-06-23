Netflix Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For July
July is set to be a huge month for Netflix, with the streaming giant sharing a ton of must-see movies and TV shows over the course of next month. The full list of new arrivals due in July has now been released, and it promises enough great content over the coming few weeks to keep you inside and out of the sun all summer long. Whatever your tastes, there’s much for all subscribers to enjoy, from a revival of a classic animated show to a starry action movie.
First of all, July 1st delivers the usual load of freshly licensed movies. Relive Harrison Ford classic Air Force One, 2009’s Star Trek reboot and both the whole Austin Powers and Karate Kid trilogies. Other popular just-licensed content going up this month includes the entire Twilight saga, dropping on July 16th, and The Walking Dead season 10, which finally becoming available on July 26th.
Netflix is trying something different this month with the release of Fear Street, a trilogy of teen horror movies that are being released weekly. Based on the books by Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine, the three linked films are set at different points in history, with Stranger Things duo Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke in the cast. Catch the first on July 2nd, the second on the 9th and the third on the 16th.
Anime Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness debuts on the 8th, while female-driven action thriller Gunpower Milkshake – starring Karen Gillan and Lena Headey as a mother/daughter assassin duo – lands on July 14th. Last but not least, the first five episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Kevin Smith’s star-studded He-Man reboot – can be streamed from July 23rd.
Check out the full list of everything that’s coming to Netflix over the course of next month below:
July 1
Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM
Generation 56k — NETFLIX SERIES
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM
Young Royals — NETFLIX SERIES
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She’s Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
July 2
The 8th Night — NETFLIX FILM
Big Timber — NETFLIX SERIES
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — NETFLIX FILM
Haseen Dillruba — NETFLIX FILM
Mortel: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Snowpiercer
July 3
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
July 4
We The People — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 5
You Are My Spring — NETFLIX SERIES
July 6
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
July 7
Brick Mansions
Cat People — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dogs: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mire: ’97 — NETFLIX SERIES
The War Next-door — NETFLIX SERIES
Major Grom: Plague Doctor — NETFLIX FILM
This Little Love of Mine
July 8
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Home Again
Midnight Sun
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness — NETFLIX ANIME
July 9
Atypical: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Biohackers: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Cook of Castamar — NETFLIX SERIES
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — NETFLIX FILM
How I Became a Superhero — NETFLIX FILM
Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Virgin River: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 10
American Ultra
July 13
Ridley Jones — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 14
A Classic Horror Story — NETFLIX FILM
The Guide to the Perfect Family — NETFLIX FILM
Gunpowder Milkshake — NETFLIX FILM
Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Unorthodox Life — NETFLIX SERIES
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 15
A Perfect Fit — NETFLIX FILM
BEASTARS: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Amanda — NETFLIX FILM
Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 16
Deep — NETFLIX FILM
Explained: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — NETFLIX FILM
Johnny Test — NETFLIX FAMILY
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
July 17
Cosmic Sin
July 20
milkwater
July 21
Chernobyl 1986 — NETFLIX FILM
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts — NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 22
Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — NETFLIX ANIME
July 23
A Second Chance: Rivals! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Bankrolled — NETFLIX FILM
Blood Red Sky — NETFLIX FILM
Kingdom: Ashin of the North — NETFLIX FILM
The Last Letter From Your Lover — NETFLIX FILM
Masters of the Universe: Revelation — NETFLIX SERIES
Sky Rojo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 24
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
July 26
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
July 27
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Operative
July 28
Bartkowiak — NETFLIX FILM
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins — NETFLIX SERIES
Tattoo Redo — NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES)
July 29
Resort to Love — NETFLIX FILM
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — NETFLIX ANIME
July 30
Centaurworld — NETFLIX FAMILY
Glow Up: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Mercenary — NETFLIX FILM
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Outer Banks: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 31
The Vault
Don’t miss all of this on Netflix in July.
