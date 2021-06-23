Netflix Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For July

July is set to be a huge month for Netflix, with the streaming giant sharing a ton of must-see movies and TV shows over the course of next month. The full list of new arrivals due in July has now been released, and it promises enough great content over the coming few weeks to keep you inside and out of the sun all summer long. Whatever your tastes, there’s much for all subscribers to enjoy, from a revival of a classic animated show to a starry action movie.

First of all, July 1st delivers the usual load of freshly licensed movies. Relive Harrison Ford classic Air Force One, 2009’s Star Trek reboot and both the whole Austin Powers and Karate Kid trilogies. Other popular just-licensed content going up this month includes the entire Twilight saga, dropping on July 16th, and The Walking Dead season 10, which finally becoming available on July 26th.

Netflix is trying something different this month with the release of Fear Street, a trilogy of teen horror movies that are being released weekly. Based on the books by Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine, the three linked films are set at different points in history, with Stranger Things duo Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke in the cast. Catch the first on July 2nd, the second on the 9th and the third on the 16th.

Anime Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness debuts on the 8th, while female-driven action thriller Gunpower Milkshake – starring Karen Gillan and Lena Headey as a mother/daughter assassin duo – lands on July 14th. Last but not least, the first five episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Kevin Smith’s star-studded He-Man reboot – can be streamed from July 23rd.

Return To Eternia With First Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Photos 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Check out the full list of everything that’s coming to Netflix over the course of next month below:

July 1

Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM

Generation 56k — NETFLIX SERIES

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM

Young Royals — NETFLIX SERIES

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

July 2

The 8th Night — NETFLIX FILM

Big Timber — NETFLIX SERIES

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — NETFLIX FILM

Haseen Dillruba — NETFLIX FILM

Mortel: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Snowpiercer

July 3

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

July 4

We The People — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 5

You Are My Spring — NETFLIX SERIES

July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

July 7

Brick Mansions

Cat People — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dogs: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mire: ’97 — NETFLIX SERIES

The War Next-door — NETFLIX SERIES

Major Grom: Plague Doctor — NETFLIX FILM

This Little Love of Mine

July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Home Again

Midnight Sun

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness — NETFLIX ANIME

July 9

Atypical: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Biohackers: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Cook of Castamar — NETFLIX SERIES

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — NETFLIX FILM

How I Became a Superhero — NETFLIX FILM

Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Virgin River: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 10

American Ultra

July 13

Ridley Jones — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 14

A Classic Horror Story — NETFLIX FILM

The Guide to the Perfect Family — NETFLIX FILM

Gunpowder Milkshake — NETFLIX FILM

Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Unorthodox Life — NETFLIX SERIES

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 15

A Perfect Fit — NETFLIX FILM

BEASTARS: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Amanda — NETFLIX FILM

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 16

Deep — NETFLIX FILM

Explained: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — NETFLIX FILM

Johnny Test — NETFLIX FAMILY

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

July 17

Cosmic Sin

July 20

milkwater

July 21

Chernobyl 1986 — NETFLIX FILM

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Sexy Beasts — NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 22

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — NETFLIX ANIME

July 23

A Second Chance: Rivals! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Bankrolled — NETFLIX FILM

Blood Red Sky — NETFLIX FILM

Kingdom: Ashin of the North — NETFLIX FILM

The Last Letter From Your Lover — NETFLIX FILM

Masters of the Universe: Revelation — NETFLIX SERIES

Sky Rojo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 24

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

July 26

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

July 27

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Operative

July 28

Bartkowiak — NETFLIX FILM

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins — NETFLIX SERIES

Tattoo Redo — NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES)

July 29

Resort to Love — NETFLIX FILM

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — NETFLIX ANIME

July 30

Centaurworld — NETFLIX FAMILY

Glow Up: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Mercenary — NETFLIX FILM

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 31

The Vault

Don’t miss all of this on Netflix in July.