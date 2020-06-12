Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime And More This Weekend
Things have been pretty quiet on the movie front for a while, given the pandemic, but this weekend marks a major upswing in content for cinema lovers, with multiple brand new releases available. Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island is unfortunately not up for streaming at present, but Netflix Original Da 5 Bloods, the latest effort from the Oscar-winning Spike Lee, is. For family audiences, there’s also Artemis Fowl over on Disney Plus, which was originally set for a theatrical release back in May.
Even outside of these new films though, there’s plenty of fresh titles coming to the various streaming services this weekend, from classic movies, recent hits, new TV series, old TV series, etc. Whatever combination of services you’re subscribed to, you can fill your whole weekend watching what’s coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, HBO Max and the rest over the next few days.
Here’s a full breakdown of every title arriving on streaming from today (June 12th) to Sunday (June 14th).
Netflix
JUNE 12
Addicted to Life
Da 5 Bloods Netflix Film
Dating Around: Season 2 Netflix Original
F is For Family: Season 4 Netflix Original
Jo Koy: In His Elements Netflix Comedy Special
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 Netflix Family
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series Netflix Family
The Search Netflix Original
The Woods Netflix Original
JUNE 13
Alexa & Katie: Part 4 Netflix Family
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6
Milea
JUNE 14
Marcella: Season 3 Netflix Original
Disney+
JUNE 12
Mighty Med (S1-2)
The Liberty Story
The Story of the Animated Drawing
Walt & El Grupo
Artemis Fowl – Exclusive Movie Premiere
It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer – “The Surfing Corgi and Bee Dogs”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Score”
Disney Family Sundays – “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”
One Day at Disney – “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”
Hulu
JUNE 12
Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Don’t: Series Premiere (ABC)
Intrigo: Samaria (2019)
Child’s Play (2019)
Awakenings (1990)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Seven Pounds (2008)
JUNE 13
Eye in the Skye (2015)
Dragonheart (1996)
Windtalkers (2002)
Prime Video
JUNE 12
Child’s Play (2019)
Knives Out
HBO Max
JUNE 12
El asesino de los caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders), 2020 (HBO)
JUNE 13
The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
JUNE 14
I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Insecure, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
I May Destroy You, New Episode (HBO)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, New Episode (HBO)
Showtime and Starz
JUNE 12 (STARZ)
Awakenings (1990)
Cast A Long Shadow (1959)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Land Raiders (1970)
Madhouse (1990)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Shakes The Clown (1991)
Thirteen Conversations About One Thing (2001)
Trooper Hook (1957)
JUNE 13 (STARZ)
Dragonheart (1996)
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse (2014)
Dragonheart: A New Beginning (1999)
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)
Windtalkers (2002)
JUNE 14 (STARZ)
Hightown, New Episode
JUNE 13 (Showtime)
Mob Town (Premiere)
JUNE 14 (Showtime)
Billions, New Episode
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, New Episode
Highlights for Netflix users include the second season of Dreamworks’ well-received animated series Kipo and the Wonderbeasts and a shedload of One Piece for anime fans. Over on D+, meanwhile, there’s a new episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and the whole of Disney Channel’s Mighty Med. Elsewhere, Hulu subscribers can catch the first episode of ABC’s Don’t game show, produced by Ryan Reynolds, and the Child’s Play remake.
Interestingly, the 2019 horror movie is also up on Amazon Prime. So is that same year’s smash-hit mystery thriller Knives Out, starring Chris Evans. HBO Max, meanwhile, is serving up a quartet of new episodes of ongoing series, with Insecure reaching its season 4 finale. Meanwhile, STARZ has got all the Dragonheart movies (wait, there’s more than one Dragonheart movie?) and the latest episode of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is up on Showtime.
Tell us, though, what are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix, Disney, Amazon, etc., this weekend? Join the conversation in the comments section below.
